Tesla falls from $900 to $793 Ouch ...

The Big fall has started , this is a mere $35 stock hyped up , made no profits
Tesla is hyped up because of the Elon Cultists.The Big fall has started , this is a mere $35 stock hyped up , made no profits
Earnings.I think someone is shorting Tesla aren't they?
Looks like some one missed out on making lots of money.Tesla is hyped up because of the Elon Cultists.
Tesla is making a lot of tech.. Just read thier Wikipedia page.It is a failed company hyped up for no reason
Mercedez
BMW
Toyoto
GM
All making electric car what is special about this tesla ?
Once the people will realize the big car companies are just better option this Tesla will crash
back to $35 dollars
Nice Joke.Once the people will realize the big car companies are just better option this Tesla will crash
No one cares.There is so much oil !!!!
Saudia has oil available for next 1000 years
Iran has oil available for next 1000 years
Venezuela has oil available for next 1000 years
Russia has oil
Canada has oil
So much OIL !!!!
Net positive in 2020. Nice agenda.Tesla's performance !!
Money for investors ? If it is not a ponzy scheme then what is folks
Cashout while you can is all I can say
Oil is only just one of the many factors and running out of the supply is not even a major one.There is so much oil !!!!
Tesla might or might not be the future but the combustion based locomotives are surely thing of the past, in next 2 years you will witness a lot of electric variants while some concepts on other technologies such as hydrogen fuel cellTesla is just not the future unfortunately.
When did you learn that word?Ponzi scheme :
A loss making company , propelled up by unknown interested parties. Investment choices are sentimental
Not based on strong fundamentals , the people who buy the stock last end up loosing all their money
The early investors cash out and get hefty gains/profits, mainly the profits are money from new investors who bought the stock last for exuberant high prices
You must be kidding me. There's no way you are actually serious.GM > Tesla , it's stock is only $30-$40
Not sure why Tesla was $900 hahahahahaha
Looks like some Hedge fund owners , on Robin Hood , Pumping up a dead horse like Tesla up to Space