Tesla falls from $900 to $793 Ouch ...

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

It is a failed company hyped up for no reason

  • Mercedez
  • BMW
  • Toyoto
  • GM

All making electric car what is special about this tesla ?

Once the people will realize the big car companies are just better option this Tesla will crash
back to $35 dollars

There is unlimited supply of Oil , beautiful black oil no one needs a electric car which crashes half the time
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Tesla is making a lot of tech.. Just read thier Wikipedia page.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

There is so much oil !!!!

Saudia has oil available for next 1000 years
Iran has oil available for next 1000 years
Venezuela has oil available for next 1000 years
Russia has oil
Canada has oil

So much OIL !!!!

Tesla is just not the future unfortunately


Tesla's performance !!
Money for investors ? If it is not a ponzy scheme then what is folks



Cashout while you can is all I can say
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

No one cares.

Tesla is simply a much better car than every car in the market. American Engineering & Design.
Net positive in 2020. Nice agenda.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

I am sorry for your loss

Ponzi scheme :
A loss making company , propelled up by unknown interested parties. Investment choices are sentimental
Not based on strong fundamentals , the people who buy the stock last end up loosing all their money
The early investors cash out and get hefty gains/profits, mainly the profits are money from new investors who bought the stock last for exuberant high prices

Sounds like Tesla All Right


GM > Tesla , it's stock is only $30-$40

Not sure why Tesla was $900 hahahahahaha

Looks like some Hedge fund owners , on Robin Hood , Pumping up a dead horse like Tesla up to Space
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oil is only just one of the many factors and running out of the supply is not even a major one.

Tesla might or might not be the future but the combustion based locomotives are surely thing of the past, in next 2 years you will witness a lot of electric variants while some concepts on other technologies such as hydrogen fuel cell
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

I heard Nuclear power will take over world in 1950 as well and here things are in 2021

But if you want to smoke what is Elon Musk smoking and build a home in Mars and have a robot butler in space , and live in a bubble all your life , sure buy tesla stock , it is ideal for Martian planet where absolutely 0% of human population want to go
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

When did you learn that word?

You must be kidding me. There's no way you are actually serious.
 
