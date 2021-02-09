What's new

Tesla executives grilled by Chinese authorities over the quality of its Shanghai-made Model 3 electric cars

www.scmp.com

Tesla grilled by Chinese authorities over quality of Model 3 cars

Five Chinese departments, including the State Administration for Market Regulation, ask the carmaker to comply strictly with the mainland’s laws and regulations and protect consumer rights.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
  • Five Chinese departments, including the State Administration for Market Regulation, ask the carmaker to comply strictly with mainland laws and rules
  • Rap on the knuckles comes after carmaker apologises to China’s State Grid for blaming the state-owned utility for damage caused to a Model 3
Chinese authorities have raised issues concerning the safety of Tesla cars with executives of the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, urging it to comply with regulations and protect consumers.
The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said it had conducted interviews with
Tesla officials in Beijing and Shanghai recently over safety issues and incidents reported by consumers, including unintended acceleration, battery fires and over-the-air updates, together with Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Emergency Management.

They asked the California-based EV maker to comply strictly with China’s laws and regulations, strengthen its internal management, assume primary responsibility for safety, maintain public safety efficiently and protect consumer rights, according to statement published on SAMR’s website late on Monday.

Competition in the world’s largest market for new-energy vehicles has intensified, pitting Tesla against the likes of home-grown EV start-ups such as NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto.

Electric car sales in China jumped 12 per cent to 1.17 million units in 2020, defying the consumption slump and depressed sentiment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales this year may increase by 50 per cent to 1.8 million units and up to 3 million by 2025, spurred by generous government subsidies and new models, according to an estimate by industry officials.

The meeting between Chinese authorities and Tesla executives came a week after the carmaker apologised to China’s State Grid for blaming the state-owned utility’s power system for damage caused to a Model 3.

A Tesla employee told the car’s owner in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, that the car’s inverter was damaged because of a current overload caused by the utility.

After State Grid denied the allegations, Tesla apologised to the company for misleading consumers. It added that the technical issue with the Model 3 car was resolved and further investigation into the problem was conducted.

Over the past few months, local media have reported several complaints lodged by mainland drivers about the quality of the Shanghai-made Model 3 cars.

“The intervention by the ministry-level authorities showed that complaints over Model 3’s quality had risen to such a level that regulators had to give a warning to Tesla to solve the problems,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst on manufacturing sectors in Shanghai. “It remains to be seen whether harsh punishments, such as fines, would be slapped on Tesla.”
 
In an investigative report published on Friday, Chinese media Pingwest mentioned that Tesla is doing whatever it can to lower quality standards in order to boost production and sales in China, and that bad parts are likely to be loaded onto cars.

In addition to the parts chaos, some suppliers said that the huge production pressure was overwhelming suppliers, according to the report. And when production requirements reach a critical point, suppliers' solution is simple, which is to bring faulty parts, or even inferior products, directly to use.

The report said that even some Tesla engineers lamented that although the appearance looks all Tesla, the difference in quality control is not insignificant, "this (Shanghai factory) car is another car altogether, it is simply a defective product".

cntechpost
en.pingwest.com

Giga-Sweatshop Meets Corporate Overlords: an Exclusive Look Into How Tesla China Runs its Shanghai Gigafactory 3- PingWest

A combination of long hours, high intensity, diminishing welfare, bullying managers led to extremely low morale across Tesla China.
en.pingwest.com en.pingwest.com
Tesla boss Elon Musk admits car quality flaws, says mass production is "hell"
 
@Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor

I told you Tesla sales in China for 2020 is one time off and China are killing the goose now to support local brand.

Too bad you cheering up and down thinking Tesla as american companies depending on EV sales on China is a good thing. China is state controlled. We can killed off any business we want. Even Jack Ma knows it.

2021 will be different story for Tesla. :enjoy:

Tesla China sells 15,484 cars locally in January–and no, it isn’t due to a ‘demand cliff’ | TESLARATI

Figures from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) have indicated that Tesla sold 15,484 vehicles…
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

Tesla’s local sales in China for January 2021 is a notable drop from the company’s domestic sales in December 2020, when the EV maker sold 23,804 vehicles locally.


While BYD Han maintain at 10000 threshold, selling almost the same amount as December 2020. The sales is due to BYD production limit. :enjoy:
 
Last edited:
BYD said on February 4 that it sold 12,103 units of BYD Han in January, the third consecutive month of sales above 10,000 units.

Sales of the model increased 0.12 percent in January compared to December, and 52,659 units have been sold since its launch in July 2020.

cnEVpost - Electric vehicle news from China

cnEVpost is a website focusing on new energy vehicle news from China.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com


China-made Tesla vehicles sold 15,484 units in January, down 35 percent from 23,804 units sold in December, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The company started to deliver the locally made Model Y in small volumes in the same month.
cnevpost.com

China-made Tesla vehicles sell 15,484 units in January, down 35%from December - cnEVpost

China-made Tesla Model 3 sold 15,484 units in January, down 35 percent from 23,804 units sold in December, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
 
