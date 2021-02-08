Tesla (Elon musk) buy $1.5 billion of bitcoin

Type59 said: He should use his influence wisely. People are like lemmings will follow him off a bridge. Remember if he loses money, he will survive. Click to expand...

Oracle said: this will be huge boost to crypto

it will be worse if he will sell. 1000s will follow him



as working in fintech and digital payments . i still feel bitcoin should not be used.

its something which has value because buyers are more than sellers currently. if it will be other way around we will see bubble to burst. Click to expand...

agreed, he is manipulating the market in my opinion, and this is not good for most People, such as what he has done to dogecoin. I’m not risking it thus not buying any dogecoin, I’m using my money on alt coins such as eth link ada and XRP.It’s a good boost for crypto, but his influence will have huge consequences, lots of people will lose money, the price of dogecoin will plummet down very fast soon, Bitcoin is the best crypto and if you buy a few coins in the future the value of Bitcoin will be huge, but someone like me who’s only putting a few thousand into crypto, alt coins are the best for me to make the most profit.