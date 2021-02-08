What's new

Tesla (Elon musk) buy $1.5 billion of bitcoin

Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
912
0
1,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this will be huge boost to crypto
it will be worse if he will sell. 1000s will follow him

as working in fintech and digital payments . i still feel bitcoin should not be used.
its something which has value because buyers are more than sellers currently. if it will be other way around we will see bubble to burst.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
859
-4
249
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Musk a South African (Dutch ally) thief, invader, parasite and thus enemy of Americans.

South African whites slavers of blacks. Strange how people write about not liking the supposed white supremacy by Aussie but give this South African a free ride. Perhaps Aussies are NOT whites but black and thus hated by the slaver whites.
 
Type59

Type59

FULL MEMBER
Mar 13, 2008
1,284
0
854
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
124
0
226
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Type59 said:
He should use his influence wisely. People are like lemmings will follow him off a bridge. Remember if he loses money, he will survive.
Click to expand...
agreed, he is manipulating the market in my opinion, and this is not good for most People, such as what he has done to dogecoin. I’m not risking it thus not buying any dogecoin, I’m using my money on alt coins such as eth link ada and XRP.
Oracle said:
this will be huge boost to crypto
it will be worse if he will sell. 1000s will follow him

as working in fintech and digital payments . i still feel bitcoin should not be used.
its something which has value because buyers are more than sellers currently. if it will be other way around we will see bubble to burst.
Click to expand...
It’s a good boost for crypto, but his influence will have huge consequences, lots of people will lose money, the price of dogecoin will plummet down very fast soon, Bitcoin is the best crypto and if you buy a few coins in the future the value of Bitcoin will be huge, but someone like me who’s only putting a few thousand into crypto, alt coins are the best for me to make the most profit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom