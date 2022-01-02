Tesla delivers over 308,000 vehicles in Q4, a new record; and 936,000 vehicles for the full year

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 8,495
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
AUSTIN, Texas, January 2, 2022 – In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles.
Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.
https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q4-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries
Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.
https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q4-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries