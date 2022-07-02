What's new

Tesla delivers 255,000 vehicles in Q2 despite China shutdowns; June highest production month in Tesla history

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2022 – In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.



ProductionDeliveriesSubject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X16,41116,16212%
Model 3/Y242,169238,5333%
Total258,580254,6954%

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022

