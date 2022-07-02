Tesla delivers 255,000 vehicles in Q2 despite China shutdowns; June highest production month in Tesla history

F-22Raptor
AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2022 – In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating lease accounting
|Model S/X
|16,411
|16,162
|12%
|Model 3/Y
|242,169
|238,533
|3%
|Total
|258,580
|254,695
|4%
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022
