What's new

Tesla delivered over 201K vehicles in Q2; new record

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,703
2
10,590
Country
United States
Location
United States
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 2, 2021 – In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges.



ProductionDeliveriesSubject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X2,3401,89018%
Model 3/Y204,081199,3607%
Total206,421201,2507%


https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q2-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,735
24
17,122
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 2, 2021 – In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges.



ProductionDeliveriesSubject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X2,3401,89018%
Model 3/Y204,081199,3607%
Total206,421201,2507%


https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q2-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries
Click to expand...
But..but...but Tesla is a failed company. PDF has been telling me this for years. Have they been lying to me again??
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,703
2
10,590
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
But..but...but Tesla is a failed company. PDF has been telling me this for years. Have they been lying to me again??
Click to expand...

I think we’ll see serious movement in the stock the 2H of this year. Wall Street estimates for 2022 are absolutely laughable. Upgrades coming and 2 factories opening. I think 1K-1200 EOY.


And of course your being lied too. The PDF jokers can’t handle seeing an American EV company dominating the globe. They better buckle up, because Berlin and Austin are right around the corner. :lol:
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,665
7
21,622
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Yep, Tesla showed an electric car can be just as good if not better than a gasoline powered one.

They are definitely leaders in the EV field and they have the brand name now, and so even established manufacturers will have a tough time persuading those with a bit of money to choose them over Tesla for an electric car in the 35-50K USD price range.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom