Tesla delivered over 201K vehicles in Q2; new record

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 2, 2021 – In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges.
https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q2-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating lease accounting
|Model S/X
|2,340
|1,890
|18%
|Model 3/Y
|204,081
|199,360
|7%
|Total
|206,421
|201,250
|7%
