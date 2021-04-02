What's new

Tesla crushes Q1 expectations, delivers nearly 185,000 vehicles, a new record

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2021 – In the first quarter, we produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production.



ProductionDeliveriesSubject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X-2,0206%
Model 3/Y180,338182,7807%
Total180,338184,8007%


***************

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-q1-2021-vehicle-production-deliveries
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377965222296743946

Massive bullish sign for the rest of the year! Incredible!
 
