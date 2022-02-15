What's new

Tesla China Design Center will reportedly land in Beijing, Gigafactory Shanghai responsible for 52% of Tesla's total deliveries for 2021

Tesla China Design Center will reportedly land in Beijing​

Gigafactory Shanghai was responsible for nearly 52 percent of Tesla’s total deliveries for 2021.

Posted on February 10, 2022

Tesla China’s Design Center will reportedly land in the capital of the country, Beijing, according to government documents and The Wall Street Journal.

In 2020, Tesla said it would build a Design Center in China that would be responsible for creating “International EVs.” Tesla began hiring for the site later that year, encouraging anyone with a passion for cars or design to apply to the job.

Details regarding the Design Center have been relatively slim, and Tesla has not confirmed that the new building will located in any specific location. However, The Wall Street Journal stated in a new report on Thursday that government documents show Tesla’s Design Center will land in Beijing.

Beijing released a list of key projects in the region on January 31st, which has flown under the radar until this morning. Other than Tesla’s Design Center, Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Corp. will build a new electric vehicle plant in Beijing, capable of manufacturing 300,000 vehicles every year.

Tesla has remained tight-lipped regarding the Design Studio and what could potentially come out of it. While the automaker has discussed plans for a $25,000 vehicle and a “China-inspired” mass-market sedan to come out of the facility, there is no confirmation of which way Tesla is planning to go with its initial designs. However, as a company, Tesla will not release any new automotive products this year, CEO Elon Musk stated on the Q4 2021 Earnings Call.

China has been one of Tesla’s strongest points in the past several years. After launching operations in early 2020 at Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla has maintained a strong sales record and has even used the Chinese plant as an export hub to quench the thirst for European demand. Tesla is planning to increase Model Y production at the plant considerably, documents from the company’s Environmental Impact Assessment revealed late last year. Gigafactory Shanghai was responsible for nearly 52 percent of Tesla’s total deliveries for 2021.

The positives and advantages have not come without consequence. Tesla’s recently-opened showroom in the controversial Xinjiang region of China has caused outrage among some U.S. politicians. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a daily briefing with media that, “…the public and private sectors, cannot look the other way when it comes to what is taking place in Xinjiang. As we’ve said before, companies that fail to address forced labor in their supply chains and other human rights abuses face serious legal, reputational, and consumer risk, not only in the United States but in Europe and around the world.”

Designed in China and made in Shanghai, Tesla now is more of a Chinese company than US'

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA​

January 11, 2022


BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales.

It also brought Tesla's total sales of China-made cars for last year to at least 473,078, according to Reuters' calculations of CPCA's data, which prior to April did not publish figures for Tesla's China-made car exports.

This accounts for around half of 936,000 vehicles the U.S. automaker delivered globally last year.

Tesla's Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

The automaker, which has been able to surmount supply chain woes experienced by rivals to post record quarterly deliveries, said during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant's potential annual output exceeded 450,000 vehicles.

Tu Le, Beijing-based managing director at Sino Auto Insights, said the December numbers showed that the Tesla brand in China remained strong and that it was also operationally "impressive" given that the Shanghai factory had the capacity to make around 42,000 vehicles a month on average.

"They were well over that number in December. And this is despite the chip and battery shortages that other EV makers dealt with."

China's EV market is dominated by domestic brands including BYD (002594.SZ) and Wuling - a local marque that is part of General Motors (GM.N). Tesla is only the foreign brand in the top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.

The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of 49.7%, while Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) delivered 16,000 vehicles. Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.

CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier.

Can't have a situation where Tesla sells cars in India but jobs go to China: Indian Govt
Feb 09, 2022

The government has made it clear that relaxations will not be provided to US-based electric vehicles major Tesla unless it participates in manufacturing activities in India.

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Tuesday said there can't be a situation where the market is India but jobs are created in China. The minister of state for heavy industries also told Lok Sabha that the company was yet to apply for schemes as per the government's policy.

Last year, the Elon Musk-led company had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India but the Ministry of Heavy Industries asked the firm to start manufacturing its iconic EVs in the country before any tax concessions can be considered.

Gurjar said the government has introduced production linked incentives for automobile and auto components as well as for manufacturing advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery. Both schemes are open for domestic as well as foreign entities.

Responding to a query on Tesla, the minister said "the company wants workers from China and market of India. This is not possible in Modi government... our government's policy is that if india market is to be used, job opportunities will have to be given to Indians."

The minister's reply came in response to a question by Congress member K Suresh on whether the government would invite Tesla to enter the Indian market and steps being taken to promote mass production of electric vehicles in the country.

"Want to ask the member if they want india's money to go to China? That company has not applied as per our policy. For that (company), doors of India are open, they can come apply as per policy, set up company, give jobs to our people, increase government revenue," the minister said.

"Modiji ki sarkar mein ye nahi ho sakta ki rozgar Cheen ko aur market Bharat ki... Modiji sarkar ki neeti hai ki agar market Bharat ki hai, rozgar bhi Bharat ke logon ko milega.... (Under Modi government, it cannot happen that jobs are in China while market is India... The government's policy is that if the market is India, then peope in India should get jobs)," Gurjar said. He was responding to another member's query about the government's position on exemptions sought by Tesla and some states expressing interest to have the company's manufacturing units.

Last month, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said the company was working through a lot of challenges with the government to launch its products in India. For promotion of EVs, there are schemes and the benefits are that advanced technology will come to India and parts will also be manufactured here. People will get jobs and consumers will get cheaper vehicles, the minister said.

The minister also said recently a round table was organised that saw participation of representatives of several companies and associations like SIAM. All said in one voice that the government has done what it had to and that it was now time for the industries to come forward, he added.

