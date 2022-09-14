Tesla Chair defends China presence and plans to expand further there​

beijingwalker
Tesla Chair defends China presence and plans to expand further thereBy Ben Westcott
September 14, 2022, 4:10 AM UTC
Tesla Inc. Chair Robyn Denholm has defended the US electric carmaker’s focus on China and plans to expand further there, saying reaching a goal of making 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 will require manufacturing capabilities on every continent.
“We’re building factories around the world,” Denholm said after an address to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday. “Our view is the world is going to electric vehicles and to batteries that are lithium-ion based and we need to be in all of the major markets around the world.”
