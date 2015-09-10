What's new

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

koolzberg

koolzberg

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2014
30
0
16
Country
India
Location
India
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

“Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”.


“Thanks for waiting,” Musk said.

Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.


India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked “What about India sir?”.

“Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” he said in March 2019.

www.reuters.com

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes Japan's Shinzo Abe for a Ride in Model S China & Far East 0
Hamartia Antidote Fiat Chrysler's CEO says the carmaker could buy technology from Tesla Americas 3
onebyone Men vs. machines: who are smarter? Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and Tesla CEO China & Far East 0
onebyone Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Tesla CEO @elonmusk in Beijing China & Far East 5
Hamartia Antidote Ferrari CEO changes tune on EVs, “We have to do it” thanks to Tesla World Affairs 2
F-22Raptor Tesla delivers record number of vehicles in Q3 Americas 0
F-22Raptor Tesla Model 3’s 2020 sales are greater than the next five EVs combined Americas 0
F-22Raptor Tesla stores in China report overwhelming new Model 3 orders after price reduction China & Far East 2
Microsoft Why Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature Is Taking So Long Technology & Science 1
F-22Raptor Tesla to produce 20M vehicles per year before 2030:Musk Americas 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top