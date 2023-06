Tesla CEO Elon Musk praises Shanghai employees for meeting him near midnight after blasting the U.S. ‘laptop class’ on working from home​

"demanding full-time in-person work, which he said was “less” than what was asked of factory workers. "Flawed argument. The dynamics of each proffession are different. Should people who like working outdoors but work in a factory start complaining that the garbage cleaners should work indoors.Scientific studies say hybrid working has increased productivity ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/bryanr...over-effectiveness-of-hybrid-and-remote-work/ ) so one cannot help but think that Musk has another motive for ensuring all of his employees work on-site. He could simply say he believes there is greater risk of leaked documents, privacy etc. Those are ok arguments to make against hybrid/remote work but this "make sure everyone has same working enviroment" argument of his is just flawed and lazy.