What's new

Tesla announces 1000hp 800km (with 36,000kg) range semi TRUCK with Autopilot and half-hour recharge

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,309
23
15,797
Country
United States
Location
United States






Guaranteed for 1 Million miles.
Crack proof windshields.
No gear shifting
Central seat.
Autopilot
0 to 60 fully loaded in 20 seconds.
500 mile range fully loaded at 60mph.
4 motors on rear wheels.
0 to 60 empty in 5 seconds.

Screen Shot 2017-11-17 at 5.54.06 AM.jpg

Will use new Mega-Chargers
 
Last edited:
C

Cybernetics

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2016
850
48
2,990
Country
China
Location
Canada
Tesla Roaster 2 is pretty insane

Event
  • 0-60mph: 1.9 s
  • Top speed: 250 mph + (400km/h +)
  • 200 kWh battery
  • Range: 620 miles (1000 km)
The range is pretty incredible.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,281
-21
8,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Isnt tesla struggling to ship their older models? And they are struggling to make batteries the thing they specialise in.how will they ship semis?
 
HannibalBarca

HannibalBarca

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 4, 2017
8,675
3
9,460
Country
Tunisia
Location
France
newb3e said:
Isnt tesla struggling to ship their older models? And they are struggling to make batteries the thing they specialise in.how will they ship semis?
Click to expand...
The Gigafactory isn't done yet... and shipping problems isn't a Tesla only problem... other manufacturers with decades old cars struggle too, somtimes to deliver in time...

At least with Tesla annoucement.. you will not see any shitty marketing "ecars" by diesel manufacturers to rip off customers... like those " 100miles" cars at the price of berlin...
Now they gonna adaptand align themselfs with tesla if they want to survive into electric cars... it's a good thing... maybe one of them will realise that electric cars will be adopted sooner than what they predicted and will invest in it... and who knows do better than the master...

The onyl problem with tesla is the price..; that is a little (or lot for some version) compared to diesel cars... the simple man/woman don't do the math in the long term...he only sees the upfront price and realise it's too much... in reality it is not... in the long term...

But like everything price goes down with mass adoption... and for that you need only one condition in our time... that is a price seen as "affordable" or "just"...
 
Last edited:
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,281
-21
8,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HannibalBarca said:
The Gigafactory isn't done yet... and shipping problems isn't a Tesla only problem... other manufacturers with decades old cars struggle too, somtimes to deliver in time...

At least with Tesla annoucement.. you will not see any shitty marketing "ecars" by diesel manufacturers to rip off customers... like those " 100miles" cars at the price of berlin...
Now they gonna adaptand align themselfs with tesla if they want to survive into electric cars... it's a good thing... maybe one of them will realise that electric cars will be adopted sooner than what they predicted and will invest in it... and who knows do better than the master...

The onyl problem with tesla is the price..; that is a little (or lot for some version) compared to diesel cars... the simple man/woman don't do the math in the long term...he only sees the upfront price and realise it's too much... in reality it is not... in the long term...

But like everything price goes down with mass adoption... and for that you need only one condition in our time... that is a price seen as "affordable" or "just"...
Click to expand...
No doubt tesla is impressive and yes once gigafactory starts production at full capacity telsea will rule usa.mass production will bring down price.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
18,800
1
27,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well unless the German and Japanese car makers do something quick Tesla will have a lead. It must be worrisome for them but I am sure with their billions they will find a solution.

I am torn between Hydrogen fuel v Fully electric vehicles. Generation of both sources of fuel is somewhat scarce.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,309
23
15,797
Country
United States
Location
United States
Path-Finder said:
Well unless the German and Japanese car makers do something quick Tesla will have a lead. It must be worrisome for them but I am sure with their billions they will find a solution.

I am torn between Hydrogen fuel v Fully electric vehicles. Generation of both sources of fuel is somewhat scarce.
Click to expand...
With hydrogen you are still at the mercy of distributor pricing, “shortages”, and easy refills.

At least with an electric car all you need to do is to simply find an outlet and plug it in.

 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
18,800
1
27,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hamartia Antidote said:
With hydrogen you are still at the mercy of distributor pricing, “shortages”, and easy refills.

At least with an electric car all you need to do is to simply find an outlet and plug it in.

Click to expand...
Lithium-Ion based cells have a huge lead over other batteries that makes Electric cars viable but Hydrogen is abundant. Even electricity costs money which means more Nuclear power plants and that is not something to be pursuing either. Just talking about UK who generates 5% electricity in excess presently.

Trade offs for both Hydrogen and Electric are debatable with some favoring one over the other. Status quo would want people most likely using Hydrogen as petrol pumps can be converted to Hydrogen.

For electric cars the biggest hope is if in the next decade Fusion reactors begin to function thus making Fission Nuclear redundant.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,309
23
15,797
Country
United States
Location
United States
Path-Finder said:
Lithium-Ion based cells have a huge lead over other batteries that makes Electric cars viable but Hydrogen is abundant. Even electricity costs money which means more Nuclear power plants and that is not something to be pursuing either. Just talking about UK who generates 5% electricity in excess presently.

Trade offs for both Hydrogen and Electric are debatable with some favoring one over the other. Status quo would want people most likely using Hydrogen as petrol pumps can be converted to Hydrogen.

For electric cars the biggest hope is if in the next decade Fusion reactors begin to function thus making Fission Nuclear redundant.
Click to expand...
But some 3rd party company still has to fill those stations and depending upon ease of manufacturing and availability you may have price fluctuations. Nobody has to fill an electrical outlet.
 
HannibalBarca

HannibalBarca

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 4, 2017
8,675
3
9,460
Country
Tunisia
Location
France
Path-Finder said:
Lithium-Ion based cells have a huge lead over other batteries that makes Electric cars viable but Hydrogen is abundant. Even electricity costs money which means more Nuclear power plants and that is not something to be pursuing either. Just talking about UK who generates 5% electricity in excess presently.

Trade offs for both Hydrogen and Electric are debatable with some favoring one over the other. Status quo would want people most likely using Hydrogen as petrol pumps can be converted to Hydrogen.

For electric cars the biggest hope is if in the next decade Fusion reactors begin to function thus making Fission Nuclear redundant.
Click to expand...
you can charge your car with solar panel... ( with the specific outlet ofc )... some are doing it right now...
Solar Panel + Tesla Powerwall = Tesla Car charging

Making electricity does not need Nuclear power either...
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
18,800
1
27,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HannibalBarca said:
you can charge your car with solar panel... ( with the specific outlet ofc )... some are doing it right now...
Solar Panel + Tesla Powerwall = Tesla Car charging

Making electricity does not need Nuclear power either...
Click to expand...
Solar panels aren't that viable for charging cars that require high voltages. For charging vehicles more Nuclear energy will have to be implemented as renewables like Solar, wind and wave are not upto the mark for charging vehicles.

Hamartia Antidote said:
But some 3rd party company still has to fill those stations and depending upon ease of manufacturing and availability you may have price fluctuations. Nobody has to fill an electrical outlet.
Click to expand...
It can keep people in jobs who deliver.
 
HannibalBarca

HannibalBarca

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 4, 2017
8,675
3
9,460
Country
Tunisia
Location
France
Path-Finder said:
Solar panels aren't that viable for charging cars that require high voltages. For charging vehicles more Nuclear energy will have to be implemented as renewables like Solar, wind and wave are not upto the mark for charging vehicles.
Click to expand...
Solar panel has nothing to do with high voltage...
the only "thing/problem" with solar panel is that you need quite a lot on your roof to be uselful as a daily charging outlet... and a huge battery bank...
Per exemple, one of my friend got a Tesla and he is charging it with his solar panel (30 solar panels of 300w each)... the only problem is that he can't charge it everyday, because of his limited "battery bank" since he is using convetional ones, that are expensive and take a lot and a lot of place... That problem disapear with Tesla powerwall..; one of it is aequal to few dozens of batteries and the place taken by it is divised by 20...
In the Future when it's available to directly buy it... then Charging a Tesla everyday with few panels will be possible and cheaper...

And even better ... with the upcoming of Tesla solar roof... solar tiles...
One roof of solar tiles... and you will need no more grid electricity... whatever to charge you car or power your entire house...
 
Last edited:
NoOne'sBoy

NoOne'sBoy

BANNED
May 2, 2017
809
-1
514
Country
Sri Lanka
Location
Germany
i heard tesla is having some problems. maybe it's german propaganda to protect their automobile industry but from what i've read in german media, they are suffering from losses and struggling to establish in europe but then again germans are the kind of people who walk all over EU emission standards to protect their companies and even brag about it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top