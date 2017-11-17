Tesla announces 1000hp 800km (with 36,000kg) range semi TRUCK with Autopilot and half-hour recharge

Solar panels aren't that viable for charging cars that require high voltages. For charging vehicles more Nuclear energy will have to be implemented as renewables like Solar, wind and wave are not upto the mark for charging vehicles.
Solar panel has nothing to do with high voltage...
the only "thing/problem" with solar panel is that you need quite a lot on your roof to be uselful as a daily charging outlet... and a huge battery bank...
Per exemple, one of my friend got a Tesla and he is charging it with his solar panel (30 solar panels of 300w each)... the only problem is that he can't charge it everyday, because of his limited "battery bank" since he is using convetional ones, that are expensive and take a lot and a lot of place... That problem disapear with Tesla powerwall..; one of it is aequal to few dozens of batteries and the place taken by it is divised by 20...
In the Future when it's available to directly buy it... then Charging a Tesla everyday with few panels will be possible and cheaper...
And even better ... with the upcoming of Tesla solar roof... solar tiles...
One roof of solar tiles... and you will need no more grid electricity... whatever to charge you car or power your entire house...