Tesla announces 1000hp 800km (with 36,000kg) range semi TRUCK with Autopilot and half-hour recharge

The Gigafactory isn't done yet... and shipping problems isn't a Tesla only problem... other manufacturers with decades old cars struggle too, somtimes to deliver in time...



At least with Tesla annoucement.. you will not see any shitty marketing "ecars" by diesel manufacturers to rip off customers... like those " 100miles" cars at the price of berlin...

Now they gonna adaptand align themselfs with tesla if they want to survive into electric cars... it's a good thing... maybe one of them will realise that electric cars will be adopted sooner than what they predicted and will invest in it... and who knows do better than the master...



The onyl problem with tesla is the price..; that is a little (or lot for some version) compared to diesel cars... the simple man/woman don't do the math in the long term...he only sees the upfront price and realise it's too much... in reality it is not... in the long term...



But like everything price goes down with mass adoption... and for that you need only one condition in our time... that is a price seen as "affordable" or "just"...