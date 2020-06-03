What's new

Tesla and the Model 3 overtake ICE competitors in Hong Kong

BYD...oh so far you have fallen in the last 11 years..
Tesla and the Model 3 overtake ICE competitors in Hong Kong

Tesla has become the most popular car brand in Hong Kong after the city’s Transportation Department confirmed that the latest batch of registrations had placed the electric automaker at first on the list. Additionally, the Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market sedan, has become the most popular car...
Tesla has become the most popular car brand in Hong Kong after the city’s Transportation Department confirmed that the latest batch of registrations had placed the electric automaker at first on the list. Additionally, the Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market sedan, has become the most popular car in the city, EV or not.

Tesla managed to register 912 vehicles in Hong Kong in August 2020, which helped the electric automaker obtain the #1 spot in the Chinese city.

The push to become the best-selling car company in the city was fueled by two things: the increased production efforts at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai facility and the popularity of the Model 3, which also became the most sought after vehicle in Hong Kong since its first delivery in August 2019.

Giga Shanghai has been delivering Tesla vehicles to owners in the country since January 2020. However, owners could still get their hands on the company’s all-electric cars. Yet, they would have to be shipped from Tesla’s Fremont production plant in Northern California across the Pacific Ocean.


 
