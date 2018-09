As a German engineer, I am today more than ever concerned about the ability of our auto industry to survive and prosper. I write this as a person who loves his country, the people, and my fast German car, a true masterpiece of technology.Your assumption, dear reader, is correct — I talk here about Tesla as an existential thread for the German automotive industry, and why that is real and backed up with facts.With 103,020 vehicles sold from Tesla in 2017, about 1% of the 10 million VW delivered, now is exactly the moment when you, dear reader, will call me a person that lost touch with reality. Allow me to explain. Invest a few minutes and make your judgement after that.Change is the only true constant in life and it is my belief that this statement is also true for technology. The trend of that change can be watched in hard indisputable facts like sales numbers and profitability . Comparing as an automaker your numbers and those numbers’ trend against others gives you a solid understanding of your overall ability to innovate, produce, and deliver.The shift from the combustion engine to the electric powertrain has been happening for years and is happening fast and without mercy. The shift is not in the far future. It is not happening in just some places. It is not happening for just a subgroup of consumers. It is happening here, today, right between us, within all buyer groups, within all countries, and within all age groups.The history has shown that companies without competitive products either shrink, are bought, or fully disappear. It has been like that in the past and we have no reason to believe that it will be different in the future. Some companies have been able to reinvent themselves, but those examples are rare and it was always a hard and underestimated challenging road typically triggered by a near-death experience.If not before, at this part of my article, you, as a critical reader, may call my statements driven by fear or emotions and without facts to back them up. It’s true — the discussion about Tesla is driven by emotions, not opinions and facts, and these days we all now have a hard time being heard as well. Emotions tend to create emotions and are usually not helpful to discover the truth.You may want to bring all the headlines to my attention that you have recently seen and read about Tesla — about Tesla going bankrupt soon, burning cash, having production and quality problems, and being run by an erratic CEO with strange behavior.You will likely talk about the financial stability and almost unlimited resources of the large gas & diesel automakers, their almost unlimited production capabilities, and all the EV models that either have been announced or released already or will be in the near future.Some naysayers define Tesla as a fraud, others say that only Ford, an automaker founded in 1903, has survived the startup phase, starting the mass production of the famous Model T in 1913. Otherwise, the list of failed attempts in the last 115 years is very long.Last but not least, an often repeated argument is that all incumbent automakers could easily produce EVs en masse as there is nothing that can be called an advantage or moat.All of that sounds very reasonable, but I ask myself, if that is all true, why did not a single German automaker with all of its engineering capacity and billions of annual profits bring a single car on the road that can compete with a Model X, S, or 3 from Tesla?People told me, “This is because they don’t want to do so, as the profits are made with their ICE cars, and with every EV, they lose money .” I understand this and believe that strategy makes a lot of sense. However, it creates a new question.If this is the smart hidden strategy from the CEO of, for instance, BMW to maximize profits, how could he then allow Tesla to outsell BMW in the luxury premium segment? How could he allow them to sell more Model 3s than all of BMW’s passenger cars in the US combined? The same question is relevant for the CEO of Daimler, Audi, or Porsche.All current information available from different sources tells us that the August estimates shown here for the Model 3 will be even much higher for September, and the Q3 results which will be released in about a week.The argument that the German automakers will bring a car on the road that can compete or is better than a Tesla was a valid opinion until the moment when Tesla outsold by revenue and in units all of their passenger cars combined. To protect their market share, they would have otherwise started mass production for a superior EV to compete with the Model 3. But they didn’t. The numbers in the above graph are not opinions or emotions — they are solid information. Definite facts will appear in early October with more graphs proving that Tesla is far ahead of any other automaker in Germany.It is time to face the uncomfortable truth that the German automakers do not have a single car, be it a gas/diesel car or an electric car, in production or in development today that can compete with the Model 3 If they had such a car, we would have seen it already, either in production or as a concept version. The lost market share, revenue, and profit that Daimler, BMW, Audi, VW, and Porsche are facing in the US today is an unprecedented humiliation of premium car innovation and production in Germany. We have no reason to believe that what happened in the US already will not happen in Europe and Asia on the same scale in the near future.Even more worrisome, the concept cars and models that have been revealed for the future do not have even specifications like range on a single charge or global charging infrastructure (in charging points or power) that enable them to compete with Tesla cars being delivered since 2012. Most of them are not on par and none are ahead.We can fairly assume that Tesla will continuously innovate as they have done in the past. If the existing Model 3, X, and S are already today ahead with specifications and the future cars revealed from the German automotive industry is not on par with them today, who do you think will lead the industry in, say, 5 to 10 years from nowWho will harvest most of the profits? The company that does own an entire value chain from battery production to customer delivery or the company that plans to put an electric motor and a bought battery into the almost unchanged structure of existing gas/diesel cars, selling the electric version through dealerships that do not earn any services or maintenance with them and receive a malus for every EV sale? An example for this is Daimler.Even the future announced models from BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and Audi for arrival in 2020 or 2025, if we can trust their official statements, are not designed to be better engineered than a Tesla today. If that’s the case, then the undeniable truth is that the German automakers do not have the technical know-how to build a car like Tesla does. That’s true for the past, the present, and with all information we have today, also for the future. Right now, the often cited German competitors compete with the past of Tesla.Sales and delivery numbers are the sound expression of consumers and their point of view. They are a testimony of trust as many of the consumer’s 2nd largest investment in life. At the end of the day, what counts as regards car specs is what the consumer voted for with her or his hard-earned money.The consumer has often shown to us she/he is right. Therefore, I suggest to look into the official delivery and production numbers of Tesla today versus the competition and identify if my concern about the German Auto Industry is justified or just my private paranoia