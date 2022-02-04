Tesla aims at doubling range (752 miles) with One gemini battery

CodeforFood
Owned/Founded by Muneeb Ijaz Our Next Energy (ONE) introduce the One gemini battery that Tesla used in their test with Model S with the range of 752 miles
Michigan Startup’s Gemini Battery Powers Tesla For 752 Miles On A Single Charge
The experimental battery, retrofitted into a Tesla Model S, drove across the Great Lakes state at an average speed of 55 mph.
