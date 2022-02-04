What's new

Tesla aims at doubling range (752 miles) with One gemini battery

CodeforFood

CodeforFood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
473
0
358
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Owned/Founded by Muneeb Ijaz Our Next Energy (ONE) introduce the One gemini battery that Tesla used in their test with Model S with the range of 752 miles

Here is this guys profile

www.forbes.com

Michigan Startup’s Gemini Battery Powers Tesla For 752 Miles On A Single Charge

The experimental battery, retrofitted into a Tesla Model S, drove across the Great Lakes state at an average speed of 55 mph.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

@GumNaam @Hamartia Antidote @F22Raptor @Genghis khan1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model S Goes 752 Miles [1210 km] with a Prototype Battery from a [Pakistani-American] Michigan Startup
Replies
1
Views
447
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
US electric car company Fisker patents solid-state battery promises 500-mile range, 1-minute charge
Replies
5
Views
814
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom