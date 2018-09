Terrorists & White Helmets met in Idlib to prep for final stage false flag chem attack – Russian MoD



Published time: 8 Sep, 2018Edited time: 8 Sep, 2018FILE PHOTO: A man tries an improvised gas mask in Idlib, Syria © Khalil Ashawi / ReutersThe Russian military has obtained “irrefutable” data that, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Igor Konashenkov., the Russian military revealed.Konashenkov stated.The statement comes after earlier warnings from Moscow’s that militants are preparing to stage a chemical attack in the Syrian province to give the Western coalition a pretext to strike Syria. In August, the Defense Ministry said that eight canisters of chlorine had been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur city, and that a foreign-trained group of militants had also arrived in the area to simulate a rescue operation after the staged attack.The US and its allies have repeatedly stressed its readiness to strike Syria if any attack takes place, ignoring all Russia’s warnings. Washington’s envoy to the UN Nikki Haley recently said that she already knows the perpetrators in case a chemical incident takes place in Syria.