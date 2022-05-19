What's new

Terrorists trained in Iran

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,116
-1
2,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Breaking: Terrorist who carried out attack on coastguards in Karachi last week was trained in Iran - CTD chief

Terrorist Allah Dino was killed yesterday during an IBO operation in Maripur, Karachi. One of his associate was also killed along with him.

Allah Dino was getting directions from Syed Asghar Shah. Shah operates from Iran. CTD has accessed call recordings of Dino & Asghar Shah.

Asghar Shah sent 200K rupees to Allah Dino for planning & carrying out remote controlled bomb attack in Karachi. CTD has also traced the transaction.

Twitter thread below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527206872356356096


@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,631
1
1,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Also to add to this, the husband of the suicide bomber is currently residing in Iran after fleeing from Pak authorities according to TheNews, so make of that what you will...

Though yeah it makes sense as a lot of gangsters and criminals fled to Iran after cleanup operations in Karachi
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,116
-1
2,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tomcats said:
Also to add to this, the husband of the suicide bomber is currently residing in Iran after fleeing from Pak authorities according to TheNews, so make of that what you will...

Though yeah it makes sense as a lot of gangsters and criminals fled to Iran after cleanup operations in Karachi
Click to expand...

How come Pakistanis don’t call this out?

Why is media so silent about this?

Should we start supporting proxies against Iran?
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
2,685
-5
2,619
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Yes. In fact it Iran uses terrorism as a main pillar if its foreign policy. We should do in kind but we won’t embarrassingly , we think them as ally’s lol
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
Pakistani-American Delegation visits Israel
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
190
Views
4K
R2D2
R2D2
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured CTD arrests two ‘terrorists’ involved in attacking Rangers personnel from Karachi
Replies
0
Views
973
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Pakistan Ka Beta
Two TTP terrorists killed in encounter with CTD Sindh - 27 / 02 / 2021.
Replies
5
Views
467
El Sidd
El Sidd
Pakistan Ka Beta
Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in 3 diff IBO's across the country - May 2021
Replies
2
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Morpheus
CTD arrests man involved in bomb attacks on Rangers
Replies
10
Views
1K
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom