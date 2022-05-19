Terrorists trained in Iran

jus_chillin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 25, 2020
- 2,116
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Breaking: Terrorist who carried out attack on coastguards in Karachi last week was trained in Iran - CTD chief
Terrorist Allah Dino was killed yesterday during an IBO operation in Maripur, Karachi. One of his associate was also killed along with him.
Allah Dino was getting directions from Syed Asghar Shah. Shah operates from Iran. CTD has accessed call recordings of Dino & Asghar Shah.
Asghar Shah sent 200K rupees to Allah Dino for planning & carrying out remote controlled bomb attack in Karachi. CTD has also traced the transaction.
Twitter thread below:
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society
Terrorist Allah Dino was killed yesterday during an IBO operation in Maripur, Karachi. One of his associate was also killed along with him.
Allah Dino was getting directions from Syed Asghar Shah. Shah operates from Iran. CTD has accessed call recordings of Dino & Asghar Shah.
Asghar Shah sent 200K rupees to Allah Dino for planning & carrying out remote controlled bomb attack in Karachi. CTD has also traced the transaction.
Twitter thread below:
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society