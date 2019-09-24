/ Register

  Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Terrorists' Shouldn’t be Given Funds, Arms: PM Modi's Veiled Attack on China for Helping 'All-weathe

Discussion started by beijingwalker, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:04 PM.

  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:04 PM #1
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Terrorists' Shouldn’t be Given Funds, Arms: PM Modi's Veiled Attack on China for Helping 'All-weather' Ally Pakistan
    PM Narendra Modi said that world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism.
    Updated:September 24, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
    [​IMG]
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting on Universal Health Coverage in New York, Monday, September. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled dig at China for supporting its 'all-weather' friend Pakistan at global platforms, saying terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. He added that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should also be avoided for the objective to be realised.

    Speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Modi said the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism

    "The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told media persons.

    Sarma added, "The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced. He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism.”

    Sharing India's experiences, PM Modi said democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terror, extremism and radicalism.

    China has been supportive of Pakistan at international fora, with Beijing recently planning to invest $1 billion in development projects in Pakistan as the two seek to further boost bilateral ties. Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partner and have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

    China is also pushing to build up cultural "soft power" to complement the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion infrastructure programme it has launched as part of the Asian giant's flagship "Belt and Road" project.

    https://www.news18.com/news/india/t...ck-on-china-for-helping-pakistan-2320293.html
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:06 PM #2
    Dr. Strangelove

    Dr. Strangelove SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    Burn Gangu Burn.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:07 PM #3
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    I thought India believed that Chinese investments and loans will put Pakistan in a debt trap and eventually kill Pakistan.. but now Modi says China shouldn't... can't understand this contradiction, we don't believe Modi loves Pakistan.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:09 PM #4
    Haris Ali2140

    Haris Ali2140 FULL MEMBER

    Its and Indian news channel from the Infamous 18 group with only purpose to fool Indian public.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:10 PM #5
    Starlord

    Starlord ELITE MEMBER

  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:12 PM #6
    Trailer23

    Trailer23 FULL MEMBER

    As a Chinese citizen, what are your views...

    Do you think China would ever ditch Pakistan for the likes of Modi?
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:12 PM #7
    Fawadqasim1

    Fawadqasim1 SENIOR MEMBER

    fascists shouldn't be given arms and funds.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:12 PM #8
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    He has gone mad. Sooner are later a decisive war is going to be fought in sub-continent. Rather than realizing his blunder in Kashmir he is fighting to the end. He is not getting back so it will ultimately going to be decided in battleground.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:15 PM #9
    Khanate

    Khanate SENIOR MEMBER

    This must be a joke.

    Modi is a Hindutva fascist who instigated the Gujarat pogroms where thousands died. He was banned from entry to US and UK. As we speaks, Modi has turned Kashmir into a prison for 8 million Kashmiris.

    Trump outright rejected Modi's views on Pakistan:



    Even Modi's fascist supporters can't keep up with the usual lies

     
    Last edited: Sep 24, 2019 at 4:22 PM
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:17 PM #10
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    We should stop saying Pulwama as tragic incident. It was an attack against aggressors. Pak should declare that those being killed in that incident are invader/terrorists not just CPRF people.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:18 PM #11
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistan fully support China on South Tibet, Sikkim and certain areas in Ladahk.

    Nothing is going to change Pakistan's support for and friendship with China!

    FacistGanguRegime can cry all it wants... Sino-Pak Axis is only going to grow!
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:19 PM #12
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    And for us,we are reaping what we have sowed in past 30 years.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:22 PM #13
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    We did lot of wrong in past 30 years. Can you be specific what are you referring to here as Afghanistan war is 40 years old
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:24 PM #14
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG FULL MEMBER

    China should be sticking a missile up Modi's *** just for this rant.
     
  Sep 24, 2019 at 4:25 PM #15
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Kargil.
    Afg.
    WOT.
    Pulling our help out from JK.
    NRO.
    And finally we are out of options.
     
