One Turkish soldier was martyred and two were injured by a terrorist attack in eastern Turkey, governor's office said on Friday, APA reports citing Yeni Shafak.Terrorists opened fire on soldiers on patrol in Caldiran, in the eastern Van province, along the Iranian border, said a statement by the Van Governor's Office.The two injured soldiers were referred to the hospital for treatment, the statement added.The terrorists' affiliation was not given.When security forces carrying out patrol activity in the Van's Çaldıran district Uzunyol and Soğuksu Border Police Station area , it was opened fire by terrorists on the Iranian border. Security forces were respond to fire immediately.As a result of the conflict, Infantry Sergeant Eren Öztürk, who was registered to the Ahlat district of Bitlis, was martyred. 2 wounded personnel referred to Van Research Hospital by helicopter.When Turkey makes every cross-border operations, we should see to "lowering physical measures within the borders of Iran" as a coincidence always?