Shopian encounter

'Terrorists misusing mosques for attacks': IGP Kashmir urges Masjid Intizamia, civil societies to condemn this Terrorists misused mosques for terror attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021, says IGP Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday said that the terrorists are misusing mosques for carrying out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies and media to condemn such acts."Terrorists misused mosques for terror attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021. Public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies and media should condemn such acts," ANI quoted Kumar a saying.Earlier on Sunday, the IGP Kashmir had asked the parents of the newly-recruited terrorists in the valley to make continuous appeals to their children to shun the path of violence and not confine themselves to the last appeal."Parents should make continuous appeals to the newly-recruited terrorists to return. The appeals should be made regularly. The parents should not confine themselves to the last appeal when their children are trapped in an encounter," he had said.At least five terrorists affiliated to banned Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH), a shadow group of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Friday. The terrorists holed up inside the Jama Masjid, making it difficult for the security forces to carry out the operation.The operation against them started on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following an intelligence tip-off that five terrorists were hiding inside the mosque. Within no time, the area was sealed and many civilians evacuated to safer places, the officials had said.At least 12 terrorists have been killed so far in four different operations over the last 72 hours, Director General of Police (DGP) had said on Sunday."An operation at Bijbehara has concluded. 12 terrorists neutralised, so far, in four separate operations over last 72 hrs comprising seven terrorists at Tral and Shopian, three terrorists of Al Badr at Haripora and now two more at Bijbehara who were working with LeT," Singh had said.