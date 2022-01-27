Terrorists Martyr FC Soldier in Kohlu Balochistan

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'unI thought the search was ongoing in the area of the day before yesterday's attack.
Yo. I think this sudden surge might be due to PSL. Maybe that is why everyone is quite for the moment.
Why not. BLA loves hitting symbolic targets. There is no bigger brand for Pak than PSL. This starts happening right when PSL is about to start.LOL PSL
Dafa karo in baton ko Football ka kia bana ??I don't what we are searching for
I am not talking about hitting PSL itself. I am talking about making Pakistan look unsafe. These attacks have a lot of propaganda value. Remember the New Zealand episode? Nothing happened yet it did a lot of damage. Lahore explosion followed by these attacks all at a time when PSL is about to start doesn't strike you as odd? I could be wrong of course but it does explain why media is quite.If BLA wanted to hit PSL then they would have attacked Karachi or Lahore not some isolated post in Kech or Kohlu
It is just regular campaign by terrorists knowing that state wont do anything against them
