Terrorists Martyr FC Soldier in Kohlu Balochistan

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un​

I thought the search was ongoing in the area of the day before yesterday's attack.
 
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un​

I thought the search was ongoing in the area of the day before yesterday's attack.
These are two different areas in two different areas

Those who attacked Kech went back to their hideouts safe and sound. Ab to woh ghar pai so rahai hoon gai

I don't what we are searching for

Yo. I think this sudden surge might be due to PSL. Maybe that is why everyone is quite for the moment.
LOL PSL
 
Why not. BLA loves hitting symbolic targets. There is no bigger brand for Pak than PSL. This starts happening right when PSL is about to start.
If BLA wanted to hit PSL then they would have attacked Karachi or Lahore not some isolated post in Kech or Kohlu

It is just regular campaign by terrorists knowing that state wont do anything against them
 
If BLA wanted to hit PSL then they would have attacked Karachi or Lahore not some isolated post in Kech or Kohlu

It is just regular campaign by terrorists knowing that state wont do anything against them
I am not talking about hitting PSL itself. I am talking about making Pakistan look unsafe. These attacks have a lot of propaganda value. Remember the New Zealand episode? Nothing happened yet it did a lot of damage. Lahore explosion followed by these attacks all at a time when PSL is about to start doesn't strike you as odd? I could be wrong of course but it does explain why media is quite.
 
Dafa karo in baton ko Football ka kia bana ??
Michael Owen sai baat cheet jari hai

I am not talking about hitting PSL itself. I am talking about making Pakistan look unsafe. These attacks have a lot of propaganda value. Remember the New Zealand episode? Nothing happened yet it did a lot of damage. Lahore explosion followed by these attacks all at a time when PSL is about to start doesn't strike you as odd? I could be wrong of course but it does explain why media is quite.
Media may be quite because of PSL. But these attacks have nothing to do with PSL
 
