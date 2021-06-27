Terrorists Kidnap Laborers in Margat Quetta

Not an average newsAverage day in Pakistan. Why is it news?
Looks like an ethnic hate crime in progress.6 were abducted. 3 released. 3 taken to unknown location by terrorists. Laborers were working on a mobile phone tower
Source: 92 news
Baloch ethnic terrorism..6 were abducted. 3 released. 3 taken to unknown location by terrorists. Laborers were working on a mobile phone tower
that's what we are seeing all those sleeper cells are activated. Things are going to get crazy bad. People whining need to take heed and stop whining. Its time to stand firm because the yanks are going to unleash terror on Pakistan.Alot of sleeper cells have been activated lately after pakistans refusal to give US any base whatsoever.
I think we can all expect more terrorist incidents in days to follow. Extra effort from intelligence agencies will have to ve put in to stop and neturalise these scums.
Margat is the same place where there were three terrorist attacks in the last month (including the one which lasted several hours).6 were abducted. 3 released. 3 taken to unknown location by terrorists. Laborers were working on a mobile phone tower
Chinese and Saudis are already silently withdrawing their investments/ commitments from CPEC.Not the first time, won't b the last because our state is not in the mood to learn anything. The intelligence failure from police, FC and army is too big to ignore here. If this continued like this, you can say goodbye to Gwadar and cpec
got a source to this claim?Chinese and Saudis are already silently withdrawing their investments/ commitments from CPEC.