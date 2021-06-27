What's new

Terrorists Kidnap Laborers in Margat Quetta

Average day in Pakistan. Why is it news?
Its not average you dumb sicko stick to your indian threads. Last time incident like this took place was when coal miners were abducted so you need to shut the hell up and understand the criticality of this matter otherwise you don't belong to this thread.
 
And we are looking for foreign investors in Gawadar.. Allah he hifazat kary FC aor labour's ki
 
Alot of sleeper cells have been activated lately after pakistans refusal to give US any base whatsoever.
I think we can all expect more terrorist incidents in days to follow. Extra effort from intelligence agencies will have to ve put in to stop and neturalise these scums.
 
IceCold said:
Alot of sleeper cells have been activated lately after pakistans refusal to give US any base whatsoever.
I think we can all expect more terrorist incidents in days to follow. Extra effort from intelligence agencies will have to ve put in to stop and neturalise these scums.
that's what we are seeing all those sleeper cells are activated. Things are going to get crazy bad. People whining need to take heed and stop whining. Its time to stand firm because the yanks are going to unleash terror on Pakistan.
 
Areesh said:
6 were abducted. 3 released. 3 taken to unknown location by terrorists. Laborers were working on a mobile phone tower

Source: 92 news
Margat is the same place where there were three terrorist attacks in the last month (including the one which lasted several hours).
This screams of negligence.
 
Not the first time, won't b the last because our state is not in the mood to learn anything. The intelligence failure from police, FC and army is too big to ignore here. If this continued like this, you can say goodbye to Gwadar and cpec
 
Vapnope said:
Not the first time, won't b the last because our state is not in the mood to learn anything. The intelligence failure from police, FC and army is too big to ignore here. If this continued like this, you can say goodbye to Gwadar and cpec
Chinese and Saudis are already silently withdrawing their investments/ commitments from CPEC.
 
