What's new

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across international border.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Three soldiers martyred as Pakistan asks Afghanistan to rein in terrorists
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
One_Nation
O
JackTheRipper
Afghan Taliban confirm 'tensions' on border with Pakistan
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
ali_raza
ali_raza
ghazi52
Cross-border attack: Pakistan's patience 'running thin' with Afghan Taliban
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
5K
imadul
imadul
Pakistan Ka Beta
1 Terrorist killed & 1 Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan IBO | Aug 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
518
kingQamaR
K
Xestan
Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Afghan border
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
Primus
Primus

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom