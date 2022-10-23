Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across international border.

.,,.
Pakistan has consistently requested Afghanistan to ensure effective border management & strongly condemn use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan.
Pak Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism & such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
