Terrorists from Afghanistan border carried fire raids & physical attacks on Pakistan's border posts & border fencing parties in Bajaur in KP & Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan. 6 Terrorists killed & many injured. 4 soldiers of FC & 1 soldier of PAF injured.

Pakistan will continue making Fence ,Can response very hard , If needed.



According to sources the fire raids & physical attacks on border post & border fencing took 24 hours to overcome the situation.. Terrorists attacked from where afghan forces are not depolyed yet on the otherside of the border.

Click to expand...