Terrorists Attack Police HQ in Karachi

Live updates: Armed men attack police chief's office in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men attacked police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots, ARY News reported on Friday.Unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they attempted to enter the four-storey building.Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. The lights of the police chief’s office were turned off. Police officials said that they are investigating the number of attackers and their positions.A besieged police official sent a message to fellow officers that there are more than 10 attackers divided into groups in the police chief’s office.