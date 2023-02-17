What's new

Terrorists Attack Police HQ in Karachi

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
KARACHI: Unidentified armed men attacked police chief's office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots, ARY News reported on Friday.

Unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief's office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.


The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they attempted to enter the four-storey building.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief's office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. The lights of the police chief's office were turned off. Police officials said that they are investigating the number of attackers and their positions.

A besieged police official sent a message to fellow officers that there are more than 10 attackers divided into groups in the police chief's office.

python-000

python-000

Sep 8, 2017
KARACHI: Unidentified armed men attacked police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots, ARY News reported on Friday.

Unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.


The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they attempted to enter the four-storey building.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. The lights of the police chief’s office were turned off. Police officials said that they are investigating the number of attackers and their positions.

A besieged police official sent a message to fellow officers that there are more than 10 attackers divided into groups in the police chief’s office.

ppp corrupt criminals mafia is become the biggest cancer for whole Pakistan it seems like ppp criminals group new self-made drama...
 

