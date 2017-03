Global Village SpaceAfter every terrorist attack we launch an anti-terrorism operation, and how this shapes the politics on terrorism is now a national dilemma. Our security policy, is reactive and reactionary and changes with every fresh wave of terrorist activity.There is no sense of consistency and robustness in our policies both at national and international fronts. In other words, we haven’t realized the real essence of terrorism and its roots that are threatening our national security. As a result, innocents being blown up has become a course of life every day.Read more: Pakistan compelled to strike in Afghanistan against ISIS? The fresh wave of terrorist blasts in all four corners of the country and beginning of Radd-ul-Fasaad operation opened a new chapter of debate which was intensified by the recent recovery of dead body of high-rank intelligence officer and ex-CJ’s relative Umer Mubeen Jilani in Multan dressed in ‘Orange color’ (which is famous for ISIS’s prisoners).From the incident, the observer can see how deadly is the situation we are facing? The killing of Umer Mubeen is the biggest failure of our security policy which is not being constructed on an intelligent and advance basis. Umer Mubeen case is an open challenge to Security agencies. Denying the presence of ISIS in Pakistan is giving leverage to Daesh in Pakistan which will prove even more threatening than the Pakistani Taliban.After ISIS establishment in 2014, almost all smaller groups of Taliban have joined Daesh chapter of Khurasaan. Jamat-ul-Herar, Ehsanullah Ehsan group, furious leaders of Sajna Mehsud group are are few names. Deadly attacks and activities from Safoora Goth in May 2015 to the recent killing of Umer Mubeen represent that ISIS has recruited numbers of terrorists in Pakistan and have a strong network who work under different names with different strategies.Read more: Afghanistan: 30 dead in an ISIS attack on hospital Since ISIS announcement of Pak-Afghan region as a ‘Khurasan province’, Daesh activities are rising day by day. The arrest of ISIS’s eight members group from Lahore and six from Nushki-Balochistan last year shows that ISIS is present in Pakistan. The Quetta Civil hospital blast, attack on Police center in Quetta credit of which was taken by Daesh, the suicide attack on Nurani Shrine, Kuzdar and the recent killing of Umer Mubeen in Multan who was kidnapped in June 2014 must be taken seriously into the account and all these attacks have direct or indirect links with ISIS.The denial ISIS’s presence in Pakistan by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar is a confidence enhancer for the population only for a short period of time. It has nothing to do with future. His statements will create more challenges for security agencies. Ignoring Daesh’s deadly attacks and a network is threatening and will place more barriers in the way to ending terror networks in Pakistan.Read Full Story: