A convicted terrorist has admitted to committing another terrorist act - this time while in a Melbourne prison - because she is proud of it, a court has heard.
Momena Shoma, 28, faced the Victorian Supreme Court today, pleading guilty to engaging in a terrorist act while incarcerated at Ravenhall Corrections Centre.
Shoma attacked a fellow prisoner in October last year, stabbing the victim with a pair of garden shears.
Momena Shoma.
The victim survived the attack, needing just five stitches but the court heard the victim was "suffering significant emotional effects from the offence".
Shoma's lawyer Tim Marsh told the court his client was proudly pleading guilty to the crime.
"The reason why Ms Shoma makes those admissions is because she's proud of what she did," he said.
Shoma is serving a 42-year sentence in the Dame Phyllis Frost women's prison with a non-parole period of 31.5 years after engaging in a terror act in February 2019.
She was in Australia on a student visa for eight days when she attacked her homestay host with a kitchen knife.
Shoma chanted "Allahu Akbar" as she stabbed him in the neck in front of his five-year-old daughter.
The court heard Shoma attempted to declare her allegiance to Allah from prison in letters addressed to her father and sister.
However, the letters were intercepted by prison staff as the content was dangerous and inappropriate.
Shoma will be sentenced at a later date.
Islam really is the religion of peace.
