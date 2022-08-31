What's new

Terrorist of Iranian origin, murderer of Pakistani Soldiers, butcher of Pakistanis, being praised in Pakistan in broad daylight

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564940511433072641

Solumani and his IRGC are the same ones who support Baloch insurgents against our soldiers and also cause sectarianism in Pakistan and are directly behind the assassinations of many scholars in Pakistan. He also used Pakistanis as cannon fodder in his wars in Iraq and Syria.
He was a terrorist who worked day and night
to fail cpec and conspired with india whenever he could against us.

My question is, Why is he being praised by Pakistanis in broad daylight AND THE AUTHORITIES ARE SILENT?

Just imagine the outrage if people praised Mullah Omar in public in broad daylight. Had people done that they would be in jail being tortured. And Mullah Omar wasn’t even Pakistan’s enemy rather an ally who openly said he would fight for Pakistan if it was attacked.

Why the double standards in this country?
Why isn’t this even getting media coverage?
Are we that weak?

These double standards ARE THE VERY REASON that particular area of kpk suffers from so much sectarianism.
Imagine telling one sect you cannot even mention the name of a pro Pakistan afghan warrior but to the other sect you allow them to hold whole ceremonies to worship an anti Pakistan terrorist who butchered our people and soldiers. This is why we see sectarianism in the first place. Just a few days ago things were very heated in this area of kpk. This won’t sit right with many and is recipe to disaster.

NO ANTI PAKISTAN PERSON NO MATTER WHAT COUNTRY OR BELEIF THEIR FROM SHOULD BE CELEBRATED IN PAKISTAN!

It should be ILLEGAL!
 
Sayfullah said:
Solumani and his IRGC are the same ones who support Baloch insurgents against our soldiers and also cause sectarianism in Pakistan and are directly behind the assassinations of many scholars in Pakistan. He also used Pakistanis as cannon fodder in his wars in Iraq and Syria.
Reading too much Al-Arabyia I think.

Iran supports baloch insurgents? we are dealing with our own insurgents, why would we be arming them lol.

Iran is causing sectarianism in Pakistan? The nerve, how many shia mosques have been butchered and bombed in Pakistan in last 10 years? Why do Pakistani shias have to go to mosques in fear?

A few hundred volunteers from Pakistan were known to be in Syria & Iraq, out of a country of 150 million people. Okay... It's not like you want those people anyways.
 
Stryker1982 said:
Reading too much Al-Arabyia I think.

Iran supports baloch insurgents? we are dealing with our own insurgents, why would we be arming them lol.

Iran is causing sectarianism in Pakistan? The nerve, how many shia mosques have been butchered and bombed in Pakistan in last 10 years? Why do Pakistani shias have to go to mosques in fear?

A few hundred volunteers from Pakistan were known to be in Syria & Iraq, out of a country of 150 million people. Okay... It's not like you want those people anyways.
Where is BLF based out of?

Where does BLF train its fighters?
How did Khulbushan enter Pakistan and who helped him?

Who was behind the assassinations of hundreds of scholars in Pakistan who held views against solumani and IRGC?

Would any sovereign country allow its citizens to fight others wars?
How about if that many Pakistanis went to Yemen or somewhere else to fight Iranian proxies?


Also this is a PAKISTANI internal security section thread. Iranians please stay out and mind your own business.
 
Sayfullah said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564940511433072641

Solumani and his IRGC are the same ones who support Baloch insurgents against our soldiers and also cause sectarianism in Pakistan and are directly behind the assassinations of many scholars in Pakistan. He also used Pakistanis as cannon fodder in his wars in Iraq and Syria.
He was a terrorist who worked day and night
to fail cpec and conspired with india whenever he could against us.

My question is, Why is he being praised by Pakistanis in broad daylight AND THE AUTHORITIES ARE SILENT?

Just imagine the outrage if people praised Mullah Omar in public in broad daylight. Had people done that they would be in jail being tortured. And Mullah Omar wasn’t even Pakistan’s enemy rather an ally who openly said he would fight for Pakistan if it was attacked.

Why the double standards in this country?
Why isn’t this even getting media coverage?
Are we that weak?

These double standards ARE THE VERY REASON that particular area of kpk suffers from so much sectarianism.
Imagine telling one sect you cannot even mention the name of a pro Pakistan afghan warrior but to the other sect you allow them to hold whole ceremonies to worship an anti Pakistan terrorist who butchered our people and soldiers. This is why we see sectarianism in the first place. Just a few days ago things were very heated in this area of kpk. This won’t sit right with many and is recipe to disaster.

NO ANTI PAKISTAN PERSON NO MATTER WHAT COUNTRY OR BELEIF THEIR FROM SHOULD BE CELEBRATED IN PAKISTAN!

It should be ILLEGAL!
Samri is a twitter handle based in India.
OSINT

@topic.it seems the iranian run schools are still there . They should be shut or appropriately be managed .unfortunately these people always existed since 79 and will continue doing so till you have an islamic regime nextdoor. Sames the case for some pakhtuns who pledge allegiance to afghan talban ..the good thing is they are a fringe section. They should be managed and asked to have jinnah and pakistani hero portraits along whoever they simp for......else this whole practice will be disbanded.im sure they would eventually comply.
The social change will be gradual. And the void needs to be filled in phases...
 
Sayfullah said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564940511433072641

Solumani and his IRGC are the same ones who support Baloch insurgents against our soldiers and also cause sectarianism in Pakistan and are directly behind the assassinations of many scholars in Pakistan. He also used Pakistanis as cannon fodder in his wars in Iraq and Syria.
He was a terrorist who worked day and night
to fail cpec and conspired with india whenever he could against us.

My question is, Why is he being praised by Pakistanis in broad daylight AND THE AUTHORITIES ARE SILENT?

Just imagine the outrage if people praised Mullah Omar in public in broad daylight. Had people done that they would be in jail being tortured. And Mullah Omar wasn’t even Pakistan’s enemy rather an ally who openly said he would fight for Pakistan if it was attacked.

Why the double standards in this country?
Why isn’t this even getting media coverage?
Are we that weak?

These double standards ARE THE VERY REASON that particular area of kpk suffers from so much sectarianism.
Imagine telling one sect you cannot even mention the name of a pro Pakistan afghan warrior but to the other sect you allow them to hold whole ceremonies to worship an anti Pakistan terrorist who butchered our people and soldiers. This is why we see sectarianism in the first place. Just a few days ago things were very heated in this area of kpk. This won’t sit right with many and is recipe to disaster.

NO ANTI PAKISTAN PERSON NO MATTER WHAT COUNTRY OR BELEIF THEIR FROM SHOULD BE CELEBRATED IN PAKISTAN!

It should be ILLEGAL!
Pakistan has been a colonial outpost from day one of it's supposed independence and has been ruled by native colonial sepoys who rule with the same degree of egregious ambivalence as the erstwhile Viceroys, allowing for all those who are out to destroy it to thrive and those who seek to protect it and make it prosper to be sidelined.

This is par for the course. In Pakistan the only thing sacred is the power of the establishment to screw the country over. If you criticize that you will be persona non grata otherwise you can seek to destroy, damage and obliterate the peace, tranquility, resources and economy of this country and no one will bat an eye.
 
Sayfullah said:
But is the news not true? Did the ceremony for solumani not take place?
Dont rubbish everything just because it’s Indian
This is an auto-response from some of our dear resident commandos (army fanbois), any fingers that point towards the we-know-it-all patriotic brave, and the super-intelligent establishment is put aside under the pretext that this is a 5th Gen warfare by India. I don't know where they get this impression that everyone is a fool :lol:

I believe they need to realize "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."
 
This sort of BS exists all over Pakistan.

People don't look at Pakistan and its national narrative as a means of inspiration. As long as the establishment and politicians worry about their own self interest - they will never focus on what it takes to build our nation. It is a tedious work, difficult and a slow long road of consistent effort to make this happen. A simple ceremony with dancers on stage will never cut it.

Every idiot from the world over is allowed to come to Pakistan and recruit its foot soldiers. From Evangelists who are converting the lowest end of our marginalized society (into John, David and Paul), to Iranian backed groups, to Saudi and Gulf interests, to even Agha Khan and Ismailis who are literally reshaping the socio-economic and political north of Pakistan and building a mini-state. If you ask me I think Pakistan's greatest danger is the Agha Khani investment and funding in the North. They are literally taking an entire area and people and re-shaping it. If there is one thing I don't trust is a bunch of non-natives, living the high life in Southern France, parading as a semi-God, and expecting a cultish type obedience from its followers. Giving such men (who are completely western in their allegiance) and their organization such open access to everything economic and then a full sensitive region that connects us to our critical ally is so short sighted it blows my mind.

But then again when you have people who have a sacred duty to defend the territorial and ideological borders of our country, wining and dinning in international arenas (with their wealth and children abroad), while picking up internet trolls and Vloggers at the slightest insult, while wanting to silence the one party and leader who brings the nation under one structure. Then it is no surprise we find ourselves in this predicament.
 

