Terrorist of Iranian origin, murderer of Pakistani Soldiers, butcher of Pakistanis, being praised in Pakistan in broad daylight

Solumani and his IRGC are the same ones who support Baloch insurgents against our soldiers and also cause sectarianism in Pakistan and are directly behind the assassinations of many scholars in Pakistan. He also used Pakistanis as cannon fodder in his wars in Iraq and Syria.
He was a terrorist who worked day and night
to fail cpec and conspired with india whenever he could against us.
My question is, Why is he being praised by Pakistanis in broad daylight AND THE AUTHORITIES ARE SILENT?
Just imagine the outrage if people praised Mullah Omar in public in broad daylight. Had people done that they would be in jail being tortured. And Mullah Omar wasn’t even Pakistan’s enemy rather an ally who openly said he would fight for Pakistan if it was attacked.
Why the double standards in this country?
Why isn’t this even getting media coverage?
Are we that weak?
These double standards ARE THE VERY REASON that particular area of kpk suffers from so much sectarianism.
Imagine telling one sect you cannot even mention the name of a pro Pakistan afghan warrior but to the other sect you allow them to hold whole ceremonies to worship an anti Pakistan terrorist who butchered our people and soldiers. This is why we see sectarianism in the first place. Just a few days ago things were very heated in this area of kpk. This won’t sit right with many and is recipe to disaster.
NO ANTI PAKISTAN PERSON NO MATTER WHAT COUNTRY OR BELEIF THEIR FROM SHOULD BE CELEBRATED IN PAKISTAN!
It should be ILLEGAL!