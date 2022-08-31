Terrorist of Iranian origin, murderer of Pakistani Soldiers, butcher of Pakistanis, being praised in Pakistan in broad daylight

This sort of BS exists all over Pakistan.



People don't look at Pakistan and its national narrative as a means of inspiration. As long as the establishment and politicians worry about their own self interest - they will never focus on what it takes to build our nation. It is a tedious work, difficult and a slow long road of consistent effort to make this happen. A simple ceremony with dancers on stage will never cut it.



Every idiot from the world over is allowed to come to Pakistan and recruit its foot soldiers. From Evangelists who are converting the lowest end of our marginalized society (into John, David and Paul), to Iranian backed groups, to Saudi and Gulf interests, to even Agha Khan and Ismailis who are literally reshaping the socio-economic and political north of Pakistan and building a mini-state. If you ask me I think Pakistan's greatest danger is the Agha Khani investment and funding in the North. They are literally taking an entire area and people and re-shaping it. If there is one thing I don't trust is a bunch of non-natives, living the high life in Southern France, parading as a semi-God, and expecting a cultish type obedience from its followers. Giving such men (who are completely western in their allegiance) and their organization such open access to everything economic and then a full sensitive region that connects us to our critical ally is so short sighted it blows my mind.



But then again when you have people who have a sacred duty to defend the territorial and ideological borders of our country, wining and dinning in international arenas (with their wealth and children abroad), while picking up internet trolls and Vloggers at the slightest insult, while wanting to silence the one party and leader who brings the nation under one structure. Then it is no surprise we find ourselves in this predicament.