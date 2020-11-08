Terrorist Modi's BJP - On Camera, Bengal BJP Chief's "Broken Limbs, Death" Threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee At Rally

undercover JIX
On Camera, Bengal BJP Chief's "Broken Limbs, Death" Threat At Rally
Saying that the days of the Trinamool government are numbered, Mr Ghosh said central forces will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state.
All IndiaReported by Monideepa Banerjie, Edited by Divyanshu Dutta RoyUpdated: November 08, 2020 11:51 pm IST
"When there was Lalu Raj in Bihar, there used to be Jungle Raj, violence was a daily affair but we drove out the goons - this is called BJP Raj. We changed Jungle Raj to democracy and we want to restore democracy in West Bengal too," he said.
"I want to make an announcement that the upcoming assembly elections will not be done under Didi's police but by Dada's police. Police wearing khaki dress will stay a hundred metres away from booths under the mango tree, sitting on a chair, chewing khaini and watch the vote," he said.
The Trinamool Congress condemned the remarks and said that Mr Ghosh was vitiating the political atmosphere of the state.
"These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls. The people of the state would give them a befitting reply," said Saugata Roy, a senior leader of the Trinamool and an MP.
On Camera, Bengal BJP Chief's "Broken Limbs, Death" Threat At Rally
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a controversial warning to supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that they should mend their ways otherwise they risk having their arms and legs broken and may even be killed.
