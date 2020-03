The Counter-Terrorism Department personnel on Tuesday claimed to have killed a suspected militant and target killer identified as Altaf alias ‘Rockety’ during a search and strike operation in Shawa Adenzai area.According to the police, the militant was wanted in a number of targeted killing and terrorist acts.The operation was conducted on a tip-off that the outlaw had entered the area and wanted to cross into Swat for carrying out sabotage acts.According to CTD officials, the militant was killed during an encounter at Shah Alam Baba mountain in the jurisdiction of Ouch police station.The government had announced Rs5 million head money for the outlaw.