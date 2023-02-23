What's new

Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in N. Waziristan : ISPR : Feb 2023

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
3,179
8
7,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in N. Waziristan: ISPR

February 23, 2023
7032159471677128043.jpg


A terrorist has been killed in intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.
According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628632147346202624


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628417358258896896


 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
7 Terrorists killed by SF's in Different Operations in KP , Pakistan - Feb 2023 .
Replies
3
Views
265
Kuru
Kuru
Pakistan Ka Beta
5x terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash - Dec 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
507
Mrc
M
ghazi52
A soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah
Replies
3
Views
456
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces killed 8 Terrorists in Balochistan , Pakistan - Feb 2023
Replies
1
Views
51
Ali_14
A
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
567
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom