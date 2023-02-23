Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in N. Waziristan : ISPR : Feb 2023

Pakistan Ka Beta
Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in N. Waziristan: ISPR
February 23, 2023
A terrorist has been killed in intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.
According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.
Last edited: