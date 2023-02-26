What's new

Terrorist jews committing crimes against humanity tonight in Palestine!

The terrorist jews in Palestine have attacked an razed a Palestinian village in Nablus.

Situation is escalating. Palestinian freedom fighters are taking to the streets as we speak to confront terrorist jews.

Please keep our brothers and sisters in our prayers. It is a duty on Muslims to erase this filth from the face of the earth.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629920804459671553

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629914453171904516

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629929557607305217

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629934390917595140

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629916897503215631

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629906016933380098

Terrorist jews and their terrorist occupation force are blocking first responders (ambulances and fire fighters) in doing their job.
 
1677441943048.png


1677441968207.png


That's what you get for murdering 2 Jews. Their fingernails are worth more than this entire village.


A #Palestinian youth was seriously injured by a stone in the head and resulted in a fracture of the skull during the settler attack on #Huwwara village, south
Click to expand...
Lol, I thought throwing stones was okay, wasn't it? Stones can't kill, don't you agree fellow Palestine supporters?:p:
 
Beny Karachun said:
View attachment 917962

View attachment 917963

That's what you get for murdering 2 Jews. Their fingernails are worth more than this entire village.



Lol, I thought throwing stones was okay, wasn't it? Stones can't kill, don't you agree fellow Palestine supporters?:p:
Click to expand...

One of them was a soldier and both were settlers. Enough for a death penalty for both.

I hope you'll keep laughing when you're rounded up like sheep once again.
 
Sapei said:
One of them was a soldier and both were settlers. Enough for a death penalty for both.

I hope you'll keep laughing when you're rounded up like sheep once again.
Click to expand...
Hahahaha, well that's enough reason for us to burn a Palestinian village. Unfortunately, it is only our citizens that decided to do that, not military. Hopefully next time we will just use white phosphorus and cluster munitions.

The Afghan talks, don't you have some aircraft to fall from?
 
Beny Karachun said:
Back then you guys had brains. Now you don't.

Also we held this land for hundreds of years.
Click to expand...
Did you forget the Beating and kicking around for those thousands of years. Back then the "brainless" Muslims gave you refuge and allowed you access to Harvard, Oxford and Yale of the time in Spain and Baghdad.

Before countering keep in mind your RamBam Maimonides the author of Mishnah and brain behind more or less the mitzvot as you know them today. Came from such illustrious institutions of Muslim Andalus.
 

