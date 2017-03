Terrorist who played key role in Dhaka's Gulshan Cafe attack last year caught from Kolkata



Being friendly neighbours, India has extended all possible support to Bangladesh in the search operations.



One of the main suspects in Dhaka's Gulshan cafe terror attacks last year has been arrested from Kolkata.



Idris Ali, one of the main links in the terror attack in Dhaka, was arrested from Burrabazar area of the city by Kolkata Police's special task force which acted on a tip-off from Delhi's special cell.



Ali, who was operating with a fake identity in Kolkata, had sneaked into the Indian territory with the advantage of his language and cultural similarities in this region and Bangladesh.



Bangladesh security agencies had alerted Kolkata and West Bengal police about the possibility of his crossing the border and hiding in India.



On July 1, 2016, Gulshan attack had left the world in a state of shock with 22 deaths including 17 foreigners.



Till now 8 militants hailing from Jamaat Ul Mujahiddeen Bangladesh have been arrested in relation to the attack and three have been killed in the encounters too on suspected involvements.



His arrest comes as a big achievement for security agencies in India and is the first catch from the country in this particular case.