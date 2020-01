Minho said: ↑ Click to expand...

"Terrorist groups operating from Pakistan, poses threat to South Asia's security"



That's your own inference and modification of his words.



His actual words were:



"Terrorist groups are operating from within Pakistan, they pose a serious threat to the government of Pakistan and to South Asia's regional stability"



This means Pakistan has to deal with terrorist groups that operate against our government, such as BLA and others.



This is completely contrary to Indian government assertions and allegations that the Pakistani government sponsors terrorism. Indeed, the honourable gentleman explains that terrorist groups in Pakistan are a threat to Pakistan and its government. We have identified such groups and are certainly acting against them.



He even goes on to suggest we should act against proxies. Yes, we must indeed act against India and its proxies.



Thanks to you for reminding us of this. We're dealing with RAW's proxies, starting with their handler kulbushan.