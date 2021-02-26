Terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed in South Waziristan IBO - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 1,608
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in sharwangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan on confirmation of terrorists presence.
Rawalpindi - February 26, 2021
No PR-38/2021-ISPR
Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in sharwangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan on confirmation of terrorists presence. During exchange of fire a high value target, Terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed. The most sought and wanted killed Terrorist was IED expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007.
-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-
Rawalpindi - February 26, 2021
No PR-38/2021-ISPR
Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in sharwangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan on confirmation of terrorists presence. During exchange of fire a high value target, Terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed. The most sought and wanted killed Terrorist was IED expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007.
-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-
Last edited: