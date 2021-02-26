What's new

Terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed in South Waziristan IBO - ISPR

Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in sharwangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan on confirmation of terrorists presence.
Rawalpindi - February 26, 2021
No PR-38/2021-ISPR

Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in sharwangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan on confirmation of terrorists presence. During exchange of fire a high value target, Terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed. The most sought and wanted killed Terrorist was IED expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1365236095164768259





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1365231768446656514
 
