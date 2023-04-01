What's new

Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
93,136
99
150,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,

Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers​

According to the ISPR, contact is being established with the Iranian side for effective action against terrorists

News Desk
April 01, 2023

Four soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran border were killed when they were attacked by terrorists from across the border in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Soldiers Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom.

According to the military’s media wing, contact is being established with the Iranian side for "effective action against terrorists" and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred on Friday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.

“Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” said the press release by the ISPR.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah, age 29 years, resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it added.

The ISPR furthered that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.


tribune.com.pk

Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers | The Express Tribune

According to the ISPR, contact is being established with the Iranian side for effective action against terrorists
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,453
-6
15,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Primus said:
You blame the average soldier who has no authority or power to make political decisions, for the mistakes of those at the top?
Click to expand...
these average soldiers are following the illegal orders of brg naseer, bajwa & hafiz type terrorists who are involved in murder attempt on IK and many many more
 
A.P. Richelieu

A.P. Richelieu

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2013
6,944
7
4,662
Country
Sweden
Location
Sweden
ghazi52 said:
,.,.,

Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers​

According to the ISPR, contact is being established with the Iranian side for effective action against terrorists

News Desk
April 01, 2023

Four soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran border were killed when they were attacked by terrorists from across the border in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Soldiers Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom.

According to the military’s media wing, contact is being established with the Iranian side for "effective action against terrorists" and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred on Friday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.

“Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” said the press release by the ISPR.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah, age 29 years, resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it added.

The ISPR furthered that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.


tribune.com.pk

Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers | The Express Tribune

According to the ISPR, contact is being established with the Iranian side for effective action against terrorists
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
You ain’t a martyr unless you get to choose between betraying your faith and certain death. Simply risking your life as a soldier is not enough.

That does not mean that they should not be honoured when honour is due of course.

1680353727391.png
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,136
6
9,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
these average soldiers are following the illegal orders of brg naseer, bajwa & hafiz type terrorists who are involved in murder attempt on IK and many many more
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642129863187341315
آپ ہمیں آ کر مت بتایا کریں آپ نے قربانیاں دی ہیں ، قربانی اس ماں کی ہے جسکا بیٹا شہید ہوتا ہے ، قربانی اس بیوی کی ہے جسکا شوہر شہید ہوتا ہے ، اس اولاد کی ہے جسکا باپ شہید ہوتا ہے ، آپ کا ملازم شہید ہوتا ہے آپ اور بھرتی کر لیتے ہیں
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642145813525667842
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,545
0
2,085
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A.P. Richelieu said:
You ain’t a martyr unless you get to choose between betraying your faith and certain death. Simply risking your life as a soldier is not enough.

That does not mean that they should not be honoured when honour is due of course.

View attachment 922893
Click to expand...

Untrue, the Islamic quota for shaheed is dying in the path of Islam, be it a politician who is assassinated whilst trying to keep their policies as per Islam, or whether they died in an accident e.g a plane crash, in the military
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
65,474
1
52,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Wow just yesterday there was a comment by American on Pak-Israeli trade thread about Iran teaching Pakistan a bloody lesson and behold !!!

Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun.
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,793
2
5,317
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A.P. Richelieu said:
You ain’t a martyr unless you get to choose between betraying your faith and certain death. Simply risking your life as a soldier is not enough.

That does not mean that they should not be honoured when honour is due of course.

View attachment 922893
Click to expand...
All soldiers in the Pakistani military are people that VOLUNTARILY joined to serve in the military. The soldier that dies in combat is one who voluntarily suffered death as per your own definition.

You came here trying to sound all educated to try and crap on the Pakistani soldiers but ended up making a complete and utter fool of yourself. Piss off would you?

AlKardai said:
Untrue, the Islamic quota for shaheed is dying in the path of Islam, be it a politician who is assassinated whilst trying to keep their policies as per Islam, or whether they died in an accident e.g a plane crash, in the military
Click to expand...
They are still a martyr as per his own definition

Riz said:
these average soldiers are following the illegal orders of brg naseer, bajwa & hafiz type terrorists who are involved in murder attempt on IK and many many more
Click to expand...
So you telling me that the soldiers currently deployed on the borders combating terrorism are following the orders of the generals which is to cause a disruption to politics in the country?

Are you actually for real? Are you just blinded by your hate of the military that you get up to accuse and curse at each and every soldier, regardless of who they are, or where they are deployed, just because the generals at the top ousted Imran Khan? Bearing in mind Imran Khan literally said that you should not throw curses at the army or soldiers in the military as a whole as not all of them are to be held accountable for the few that made this mess?
 
Last edited:
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,030
3
3,913
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Primus said:
You blame the average soldier who has no authority or power to make political decisions, for the mistakes of those at the top?
Click to expand...
It's not as black and white. It is the average soldier who stands guard on the border to protect people he swore to protect but it is also the average soldier who picks up and disappears people he swore to protect, not dirty harry or bajwa.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,737
180
149,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
not going to condemn , our forces are terrorizing and killing the civilians more then our enemies
Click to expand...
Would you share same sentiments if one of the martyred was a close relative.
Please don't paint everyone with the same brush.
They laid down their lives while on duty of defending the borders.
انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,793
2
5,317
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
It's not as black and white. It is the average soldier who stands guard on the border to protect people he swore to protect but it is also the average soldier who picks up and disappears people he swore to protect, not dirty harry or bajwa.
Click to expand...
So if its not black and white then why act like it is and blame the entire military for the misdeeds of the few?
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,030
3
3,913
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A.P. Richelieu said:
You ain’t a martyr unless you get to choose between betraying your faith and certain death. Simply risking your life as a soldier is not enough.

That does not mean that they should not be honoured when honour is due of course.

View attachment 922893
Click to expand...
Islamic definition of martyr is different.
Even someone who is murdered when they didn't deserve the death penalty for some crime or even killed in an accident is considered a martyr, albeit to a lesser degree than one who dies fighting.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,737
180
149,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
Wow just yesterday there was a comment by American on Pak-Israeli trade thread about Iran teaching Pakistan a bloody lesson and behold !!!

Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun.
Click to expand...
Do you really think Iran would also annoy Pakistan while some countries are already keen to punish it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan:
Replies
1
Views
279
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Bannu, KPK.
Replies
9
Views
504
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
ghazi52
4 security personnel martyred in terrorist activity from across Pak-Iran border in Balochistan
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Sifar zero
Sifar zero
ghazi52
Two soldiers, one child martyred in North, South Waziristan attacks
Replies
3
Views
276
KaiserX
K
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district:
Replies
0
Views
572
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom