They blame all their many miseries on KSA. Hailing their own terrorist proxies all across the region (that have murdered 1000's upon 1000's of civilians and helped destroy entire countries) and openly supporting them and boasting about it.



Yet when they taste the same medicine they act all shocked and the usual "big words" that never come to fruition.



The entire foundation of that failed and crippling regime is the use of terrorist proxies outside of the country and inside it.



Anyway I am quite sure that KSA has nothing to do with this attack as this attack (some 4 attackers apparently from what I read on the BBC) will give the Mullah terrorist regime a free hand in further oppressing Arabs in that country as they have been doing for 4 decades despite that same community being the first line of the defense against Iraq.



That is how the Mullah regime apparently says "thank you" in Farsi.

