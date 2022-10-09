Terrorism case against lawyers for ‘injuring AC, stealing record’ AC alleges the lawyers kidnapped him and tore his clothes.

.,.October 9, 2022TOBA TEK SINGH: The Pirmahal police have registered a case under the anti-terrorism act against a group of lawyers who manhandled the assistant commissioner over a dispute.It is learnt that the lawyers injured Assistant Commissioner Irfan Martin in his courtroom after an exchange of harsh words over sealing of a department store allegedly overcharging the customers. He was shifted to the Pirmahal THQ hospital for first aid and getting medicolegal certificate.Later, DSP Waqar Ahmad took him to Toba Tek Singh where he met Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ashraf Bhaddar and apprised him of the incident.The Pirmahal Municipal Corporation sanitary workers staged a protest demonstration at Allah Hu Chowk on Faisalabad-Multan Road and blocked traffic for more than one hour to protest against the incident.Sources said police had registered a case against the lawyers under section 7ATA and sections 506, 365, 382, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of PPC. Complainant Irfan Martin said lawyers Imtisal Chaudhry, Rana Haseeb, Suhaib Ramay, Jamil Vaince, Shoaib Nonari, Sufian Nonari, Muhammad Hussain Fraz, Rao Noaman, Akram Nonari and their 10 unidentified accomplices came to his office, locked room from inside and clubbed him.He alleged that the lawyers also kidnapped him, tore his clothes and also tortured his gunman Javed Niaz and civil defence employee Jawad when they tried to rescue him. The FIR added that they also took away office files and created terror besides snatching Rs10,000, a wrist watch and the ID card.He said they forced him to decide a case in their favour but he refused.