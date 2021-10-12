Terror & tourism: Xinjiang eases its grip, but fear remains

AP News Confirms NO Uyghur Genocide in Xinjiang China

AP’s recent trip to Xinjiang, China has revealed not only zero evidence of “cultural genocide” but has exposed the lies the Western media (including AP) have told international audiences for years about the conditions in Xijinang and the treatment of the Uyghur people. Depending on the public’s ignorance and providing links AP is confident readers will not click on, explore, and discover the contradictions they present to their narrative, AP attempts to backpedal Western narratives to depict the peace and progress they witnessed in Xinjiang as an artificial facade for “invisible” oppression.