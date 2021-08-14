What's new

Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM terrorists arrested

S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
342
-10
240
Country
India
Location
India
Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted and four terrorists were arrested in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Police said JeM terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out presence of terrorists in Jammu.

“They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country,” police said.
telanganatoday.com

Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM terrorists arrested

Police said JeM terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out presence of terrorists in Jammu.
telanganatoday.com telanganatoday.com
 
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
342
-10
240
Country
India
Location
India
Clutch said:
Freedom fighters... Please correct your title.

They are native Muslims not foreign Hindu extremist invaders
Click to expand...
Same applies for balochistan, KPK and sindh as well
The word "Kashmir" is derived from Sanskrit "Kashyapa + Mira" which means the sea lake or the mountain of sage Kashyapa. Mira in Sanskrit means ocean or boundary . Kashyapa was the originator of Kashmir. Thus "Kashyapa + Mira" = Kashmir.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,500
1
5,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
safari2021 said:
Baloch and pashtun wants freedom from the occuptaion of pak army
Click to expand...
kashmir is disputed under UN and bilateral agreement. If India is genuinely worried about KPK, Baluchistan, take to UN or openly admit that they are helping BLA/TTP.

On the other hand, we take up Kashmir openly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom