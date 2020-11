My wife is an Austrian . Luckily she stayed in today. I was so nervous when things excalated in France . I used to be on the phone with her whenever she went out last few days.



God had mercy on us that she stayed in today. Please pray for innocent people. Austrians are the most innocent in the world , they do not deserve to die like this . Keep you prayers coming in guys. I don't know how I'll be able to sleep after tonight. Things are tense even now . My family locked themselves at home. They are only 7 minutes off meidling where helicopters are flying overhead .