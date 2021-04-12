‘Terror financing’: FO says UK move to include Pakistan among high-risk countries not fact based
The UK has added Pakistan among 21 countries on its Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing High-Risk Countries list.
In a statement issued from Islamabad, Chaudhri expressed the hope that the "UK would review its regulations in light of facts on ground and avoid politically motivated and misplaced measures."
A day earlier, it had emerged that the UK had added Pakistan to the list of 21 countries that were part of Schedule 3ZA (High Risk Countries) under its Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021."
The FATF actions seem to be convincing no one.