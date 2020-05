Only if Pakistani people could stop watching Indian movies and TV channels and stop buying Indian products, all this abundance of money to buy anyone in Pakistan will go dry



Pakistan needs a strong nationlist moment.



I remember Pakistani people spent few caror rupees to buy tickets of that Indian movie where he remains constipated the entire 3 hours and movie is all about his potty.



That's how stupid we are

We literally give them our money to kill our people.

