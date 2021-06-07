What's new

Terrible accident between 2 trains near Sukkur Daharki

At least 36 passengers were killed after the Millat Express and Sir Syed Express from Karachi to Sargodha collided near Daharki in the Ghotki district.


The accident took place when more than 10 bogies of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train derailed. Meanwhile, the Sir Syed Express from Lahore to Karachi collided with the bogies of the Millat Express.


Fifty passengers were injured in the crash, while several are still trapped in bogies.


The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways confirmed that the bogies of Millat Express coming from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the down track which collided with the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.


He said that relief trains from Rohri have been dispatched to the spot. Besides, the district administration along with railways and local police are present on the spot for relief.


At least 36 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said.


Authorities had difficulty rescuing civilians as the bogies overturned, he said.


The death toll could rise as passengers are trapped in one bogie, he added.


Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said that an information desk has been set up for the timely provision of information while a relief camp has been set up.


“It is a difficult task, it will still take time to use heavy machinery to evacuate the stranded passengers,” he said.


Usman Abdullah said that in view of the emergency situation, medical staff including all doctors and paramedical staff have been called.


SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail said that those with minor injuries in the incident were discharged after first aid.


“But passengers are still trapped in a bogie and we fear more casualties,” he said.


In addition, according to Deputy Superintendent Railway Sukkur Tariq Latif, more than 13 bogies were damaged in the accident, including 9 bogies of Millat Express and 4 bogies of Sir Syed Express.


He said that work was underway to remove the injured and dead bodies trapped in the collapsed bogies while a relief train from Rohri had also reached the spot.


The injured have been shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri, Panu Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkur, a spokesman for Pakistan Railways said.


He said that the remaining racks of Sir Syed train were diverted to Sadiqabad railway station with the passengers.


The spokesman said that as soon as the track was restored, the trains would be diverted to their destination.

Ghotki: Several Killed In Passenger Train Collision

At least 30 passengers were killed after the Millat Express and Sir Syed Express from Karachi to Sargodha collided near Daharki
Hopefully Azam Sawati will resign today as Imran Khan is very strict in these matters.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=10154425031484527
 
Inna Lillahi wa inna elaihi rajioon

Can't believe in this day and age train collision between trains can happen. Utter in competance ...
 
Thread already exists.

Alert: Train Derailment (developing)

as received: --- OPEN --- Time: 0753 PST Date: 06/07/2021 Location: Dharki, Sindh, Pakistan Casualties: 80 = 20 fatalities. Type of Incident: Train derailiment & multi collision Circumstances: early reports suggest two passenger trains have collided and derailed. --- Message Ends ---...
defence.pk
 
inna lilahi wa inna elaihi rajioon
I watch that news today I feel very bad and also feel very upset but all those railway officers are now criminal because they don't work efficiently that reason is main all the system is corrupt.
 
May Allah SWT grant paradise to the victims and give sabr to their loved ones and subr to the public.
How many times did this pharaoh Imran Niazi the first, say that when much smaller incidents occur that the minister should resign. Accountability.
Who is responsible, which retarded minister of a retarded prime minister is responsible. Who will give answers
 
