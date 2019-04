The new ECIPS/CJS product will be on show for the first time on both companies’ stands at Farnborough Airshow during 16-20 July.

ECIPS/CJS provides a modern self-protection jammer solution for the F-16 within the current envelope of the certified and operational Terma F-16 ECIPS+.

The CJS is a Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) combined with a techniques generator, receive antennas, transmitters, and power hardware in a compact form factor.

The ECIPS/CJS pylon is based on a certified and operational solution for Jammer installation while still retaining the Missile Warning System configuration.

The aircraft control is via the current Terma ALQ-213 EW Management System, including the Advanced Threat Display and may also include Terma’s Aircraft Audio Management System with 3D-Audio and Active Noise Reduction capabilities.

The ECIPS/CJS is complementary and fully compatible with Leonardo’s BriteCloud 218 expendable active decoy, to provide a further level of protection for F-16 jets.

The ECIPS/CJS can be installed on wing stations 3 or 7.

The ECIPS/CJS is designed to operate together with Terma’s PIDS+ countermeasures dispenser pylon on opposite wing stations 3 or 7.

SW changes are limited to implementation of a CJS driver in the ALQ-213.

No aircraft OFP changes required.

ECIPS/CJS envelope and weight is similar to current ECIPS configuration.