"Tera Baap Bhi De Ga Azadi." Chotay Bachay ki Jalsy mei Hukoomat ko Lalkar | PTI Power Show |

Mustang125

Mustang125

FULL MEMBER
May 27, 2011
283
0
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
lastofthepatriots said:
I think it good for them to be involved. It is their future after all.
Click to expand...
Exactly. F*** that! When these same KIDS get older the SAME people accuse them of not doing anything. **** this hypocrisy. Saaleyo ulta Khush huwo ki sadi qaum da bacha bacha vi ba sha’oor ho reya ve. THe people who side with the establishment and pdm are those people who if they were kids and spoke like this young brave soul they would have been righteous enough to judge right from wrong. Stop with this nonsense. I don’t get mad usually but this one does take the cake for sure.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
11,204
-18
23,985
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mustang125 said:
Exactly. F*** that! When these same KIDS get older the SAME people accuse them of not doing anything. **** this hypocrisy. Saaleyo ulta Khush huwo ki sadi qaum da bacha bacha vi ba sha’oor ho reya ve. THe people who side with the establishment and pdm are those people who if they were kids and spoke like this young brave soul they would have been righteous enough to judge right from wrong. Stop with this nonsense. I don’t get mad usually but this one does take the cake for sure.
Click to expand...

Jazbati ho gaye’o ustad. Roza na tor lein.. :lol:
 
baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
2,781
4
3,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
should be discouraged instead of appreciating, young mind at this age should have other things to do other than being influenced by poison like politics

also "tera baap bhi de ga azadi" ..... like really? is this the way of conversation we are encouraging? as far as i am concerned it's totally disgusting
 
Mustang125

Mustang125

FULL MEMBER
May 27, 2011
283
0
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
s
lastofthepatriots said:
Jazbati ho gaye’o ustad. Roza na tor lein.. :lol:
Click to expand...
na yaara, I remember though I wanted to apologize to you on our earlier conversations if you were offended cause it's ramzan. I'm a emotional lahori but my father in law also hates lahoris so I hope you did not take offense to anything I said if you did I apologize it was only in fun.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,648
216
26,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mustang125 said:
Exactly. F*** that! When these same KIDS get older the SAME people accuse them of not doing anything. **** this hypocrisy. Saaleyo ulta Khush huwo ki sadi qaum da bacha bacha vi ba sha’oor ho reya ve. THe people who side with the establishment and pdm are those people who if they were kids and spoke like this young brave soul they would have been righteous enough to judge right from wrong. Stop with this nonsense. I don’t get mad usually but this one does take the cake for sure.
Click to expand...
😂🤣😂

1679791355604.jpeg
52273AA4-0DE0-4654-A1FD-589A34CA3E21.png
 
Mustang125

Mustang125

FULL MEMBER
May 27, 2011
283
0
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Mustang125 said:
s

na yaara, I remember though I wanted to apologize to you on our earlier conversations if you were offended cause it's ramzan. I'm a emotional lahori but my father in law also hates lahoris so I hope you did not take offense to anything I said if you did I apologize it was only in fun.
Click to expand...
Hun sussar naal te eda nai lar sakda lekin Tuade naal I took some frustration lol
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,648
216
26,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
baqai said:
should be discouraged instead of appreciating, young mind at this age should have other things to do other than being influenced by poison like politics

also "tera baap bhi de ga azadi" ..... like really? is this the way of conversation we are encouraging? as far as i am concerned it's totally disgusting
Click to expand...
👏
 
Mustang125

Mustang125

FULL MEMBER
May 27, 2011
283
0
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
RescueRanger said:
😂🤣😂

View attachment 922134 View attachment 922136
Click to expand...
Sir I respect you as well and have been following and admiring you for a while on this forum. That being said it's a weekend and that child is not missing out on his "education or school" let's appreciate the young ones. I wish my son could speak with confidence like that infront of thousands of people like that. I hope you understand where I am coming from.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,648
216
26,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
adam256 said:
The problem is that they might be abducted by the college dropouts property dealers. One should be careful when involving chldren.
Click to expand...
Happened in Tank. And let's be honest, if they can raid IKs house, ordinary people are nothing but ants beneath shoes to them.

But that said, these dogs will have a reckoning- it's in the horizon and the PDM is farting like a trumpet during a concert rehearsal right now.

You can hear it from Raiwind 😂
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,470
-10
1,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Khan_patriot said:
At the risk of being the devils advocate, I don't think little kids should be involved in politics, this kid would have been better off being in school. This is in poor taste to say the least.
Click to expand...
kids are every where
in ttp 8 years kids slaughtering barelvi, shia,
in isis they are suicide bombers
in barelvis they are for naat
in shia they are for noha
in church they are for speech
in hindu mander, they are for bhajan
 

