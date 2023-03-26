"Tera Baap Bhi De Ga Azadi." Chotay Bachay ki Jalsy mei Hukoomat ko Lalkar | PTI Power Show

JackTheRipper
This. #endthread.At the risk of being the devils advocate, I don’t think little kids should be involved in politics, this kid would have been better off being in school. This is in poor taste to say the least.
Exactly. F*** that! When these same KIDS get older the SAME people accuse them of not doing anything. **** this hypocrisy. Saaleyo ulta Khush huwo ki sadi qaum da bacha bacha vi ba sha’oor ho reya ve. THe people who side with the establishment and pdm are those people who if they were kids and spoke like this young brave soul they would have been righteous enough to judge right from wrong. Stop with this nonsense. I don’t get mad usually but this one does take the cake for sure.I think it good for them to be involved. It is their future after all.
na yaara, I remember though I wanted to apologize to you on our earlier conversations if you were offended cause it’s ramzan. I’m a emotional lahori but my father in law also hates lahoris so I hope you did not take offense to anything I said if you did I apologize it was only in fun.Jazbati ho gaye’o ustad. Roza na tor lein..
Hun sussar naal te eda nai lar sakda lekin Tuade naal I took some frustration lols
👏should be discouraged instead of appreciating, young mind at this age should have other things to do other than being influenced by poison like politics
also "tera baap bhi de ga azadi" ..... like really? is this the way of conversation we are encouraging? as far as i am concerned it's totally disgusting
Sir I respect you as well and have been following and admiring you for a while on this forum. That being said it’s a weekend and that child is not missing out on his “education or school” let’s appreciate the young ones. I wish my son could speak with confidence like that infront of thousands of people like that. I hope you understand where I am coming from.
The problem is that they might be abducted by the college dropouts property dealers. One should be careful when involving chldren.I think it good for them to be involved. It is their future after all.
Happened in Tank. And let’s be honest, if they can raid IKs house, ordinary people are nothing but ants beneath shoes to them.The problem is that they might be abducted by the college dropouts property dealers. One should be careful when involving chldren.
kids are every whereAt the risk of being the devils advocate, I don’t think little kids should be involved in politics, this kid would have been better off being in school. This is in poor taste to say the least.