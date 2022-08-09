Tensions rising between Taliban and Tajikistan...

,..,...Reportedly Tajik commandos came inside Panjshir area of Afghanistan.Not only this but some air assets (choppers) from Tajikistan conducted a raid on small level...The Taliban have reportedly provided weapons to Tajik insurgents operating in Badakhshan along the Tajik-Afghan border. Reports of the Taliban creating an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers to be deployed at the country's border with Tajikistan have also surfaced.