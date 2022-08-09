What's new

Tensions rising between Taliban and Tajikistan

Tensions rising between Taliban and Tajikistan...

Reportedly Tajik commandos came inside Panjshir area of Afghanistan.
Not only this but some air assets (choppers) from Tajikistan conducted a raid on small level...

The Taliban have reportedly provided weapons to Tajik insurgents operating in Badakhshan along the Tajik-Afghan border. Reports of the Taliban creating an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers to be deployed at the country's border with Tajikistan have also surfaced.


