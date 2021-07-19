Tensions remain high as hopes dashed for breakthrough in China and India stalemate

Military build-up continues ‘like never before’ on both sides of 2,100-mile border despite high-level talks

“Every month there are two to three face-offs in these areas,”

In a sign of the shift in Indian military priorities, some of the additional troops on the Chinese border, including Ladakh and the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, have come from the border with Pakistan, which for decades was India’s most turbulent frontier.

