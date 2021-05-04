What's new

TENSIONS BETWEEN ALGERIA AND MOROCCO , TO A NEW HIGH

Ceylal

Ceylal

Algeria has just called back her Ambassador from Morocco, after the UN’s Moroccan Ambassador passed to to members of the non Allied countries, in a conference that took place in Azerbaijan, an Algerian map amputated of region of Kabylie, while presenting that region as a colony of Algeria…His comment wasn’t taken well in Algiers. A letter to clarify Morocco’s position was sent to Moroccan g and was given a window of 24 to reply, which Morocco ignored and kept silent…
In the next Algeria, may send Morocco’s Ambassador to Algeria packing followed by a rupture of the diplomatic relations…and it will certainly not end there.
 
