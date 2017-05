The building of Dhola Sadiya bridge in Arunachal Pradesh by India has not gone unnoticed and has attracted Chinese criticism.China on Monday asked India to be” and exercise” over building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, days after a bridge that links it to neighboring Assam was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.This has increased tensions between the two neighbors which are currently enjoying an uneasy peace. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, whereas India has repeatedly rejected that stand and has refuted Chinese claims of the border region as being disputed.PM Modi last week opened the country’s longest bridge over the Brahmaputra River that connects Assam’s easternmost region with Arunachal Pradesh. The 9.2 km Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will cut the distance and travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by 165 km and five hours.Read more: “We can think about renaming CPEC” China offers India The 9.2 km Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will cut the distance and travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by 165 km and five hours.The bridge also worries China since it allows easy movement of the Indian army towards its borders. As Indian military experts have also claimed, that the bridge will ensure swift movement of Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh since the bridge is built to accommodate tanks and other heavy vehicles which will ensure rapid movement of hardware and troops into the disputed region. This will enable India to concentrate forces into the region in case of a future conflict between the two neighbors.PM Modi has adopted an aggressive stance on all the disputes between India and its neighbors. Indian is constantly violating the LOC, its statements to support insurgents in Pakistan’s troubled Baluchistan province, as well as on CPEC. India is also building the world’s tallest railway bridge in the disputed Kashmir region at a height of 359 meters. This project will also exacerbate the relations between India and Pakistan. The construction of infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and earlier in April the visit of Dalai Lama to Tibet invoked Chinese condemnation and protests.In Nepal, Indian placed a road blockade on the country in 2015 after they introduced a new Constitution which did not accord with the demands of the Madhesi people whom India supports, it caused huge humanitarian consequences for the country as it was straight after a devastating earthquake that also happened at that time. In 2015, India also conducted surgical strikes against alleged terrorist camps in Myanmar, after it stated that terrorists had run over its border.Chinese desire for peace with India seems to have taken a setback. Chinese Foreign Minister in an interview with IANS stated that “We hope India adopts a cautious and restrained attitude on the issue before the final settlement of the border issue with China to jointly control disputes, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,”“We hope India adopts a cautious and restrained attitude on the issue before the final settlement of the border issue with China to jointly control disputes, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,”Another statement issued by the Chinese government iterated the same stance. “China’s position on the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border areas is consistent and clear.”